“Ready To Run Through a Wall For That Man”: Davante Adams Already Bonding Well With Interim HC Antonio Pierce

Davante Adams seems content with the new HC set-up in place of Josh McDaniels after the latter got fired. It is a time when the Raiders are on a rebuild and their bond would mean great things for the Men in Black.

In his latest press conference, Davante Adams was clear on how the team is not celebrating the firing of Josh McDaniels and David Ziegler, but instead, the focus was on getting things right with the team.

” Don’t get it confused. You know it’s not a celebration that we have a new coach and there have been changes made. I think it was time for some sort of change, just to bring a little juice in and revitalize the team,” Adams said. “I think it’s more of a mindset to have just moving forward to be as positive as possible. Things are different now but we have an opportunity to change the mindset and just have some fun and enjoy our time in the building”.

It’s no secret that Davante Adams wasn’t happy with the Raiders, particularly with head coach McDaniels and QB Jimmy Garoppolo. In the match-up against the Lions, the team looked lifeless offensively on the field and so did Adams. Though targeted 7 times by Jimmy G, he caught only a single pass for just 11 yards.

His frustration was evident in his outburst on the sidelines when he slammed his helmet on the ground. He has from time to time confessed that his sole reason for joining the Raiders was his old friend Derek Carr. So, it’s safe to say that he feels duped.

The 6x Pro Bowler has stated in the past he is happy as a Raider and feels valued. However, he has also been very vocal about how the offense struggled to maintain its footing. His frustration even led to the outburst against the Lions. Notably, rumors about his possible transfer have also been circulating for a while.

But with Josh McDaniels sacked and imminent changes on the cards, there must be an opportunity here for Adams. The star WR’s role remains crucial for the team’s future. Nevertheless, the recent shake-ups have certainly created a new environment, as Adams had only good words to say about the interim head coach of the team, Antonio Pierce.

Davante Adams Wants Interim Coach Antonio to Lead, not Just Coach

It seems like Davante Adams is welcoming changes around him and has some good words for the Interim Coach Antonio Pierce. In his recent interview, the star WR expressed how he wants Pierce to lead the team like a player rather than coaching like a coach. He said,

“You need somebody that knows how to lead men. I am not saying Josh wasn’t that guy, but that’s just what he was alluding to and had the right idea,” followed by, “With AP, it’s more like shaping our minds, getting us ready to get out there and I am already ready to run through the wall for that guy.”

It seems the six-time Pro Bowler is embracing the mess and new changes around him. Adams was seen playing hoops in the team’s dressing room while taking a dig at the team’s critics. While shooting the ball, he imitated pundits and said,

“Hey, get ready for this, I’m calling it now, ‘This is why they’re losing because they’re worried about the wrong s–t. They’re playing basketball, f–king run the right route, catch the ball.” reports New York Post.

Mark Davis seeks results, and his recent action only points to a significant overhaul in the roster. With the new management in place and some new blood, Aidan O’Connell taking old guard Garoppolo‘s place, the environment around the Raiders is definitely changing. The former Packers man can now finally get his groove back and put all the rumors about his transfer to bed.