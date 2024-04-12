Deepcut With Tom Brady: NFL GOAT & VicBlends Talk ‘Nobull’ in Latest Interaction

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has officially retired from football, but his quest to utilize his business acumen has only gained momentum after his exit. The seven-time Super Bowler has embraced his entrepreneurial journey more than before, making significant partnerships since. Once a business intern at Merrill Lynch, Brady owns his own brands now, two of which were recently merged with NoBull. The merger gave a topic of discussion to Brady and the renowned hairstylist Vic as they delved into the brand BRADY’s relation with NoBull.

Tom Brady recently graced the podcast ‘Deepcut with VicBlends, trying a look from Vic. In their conversation during the styling, Blends posed several questions about the NFL legend’s thoughts on the Nobull mentality. The 7x Super Bowl winner highlighted what the ‘Nobull’ mentality means:

“The NoBull mentality is,” says Brady, “f**ck your tired body f**ck that unmotivated mind, and get out there and do it anyway. You know, you better fight yourself cuz you’re not only winning when things are going your way. You got to figure out how to win when things aren’t going your way. You got to figure out when your body’s fighting you, when your mind’s fighting.”

Tom Brady’s journey has been reflective of the thoughts that he now shares with the intent behind the NoBull brand. The core values as shared by Brady, became one of the common points between him and Mike Repole, who obtained a majority stake at NoBull in July 2023. However, the merger has more potential for Tom Brady than just the values.

TB12 and Brady Brand Merge With NoBull

Tom Brady became the No.2 shareholder in the NoBull brand in January this year, as he merged his apparel and nutrition brand. NoBull retained its name as an umbrella brand, which will include both ‘TB12‘ with its apparel and training supplements and the clothing line ‘BRADY‘. Per Repole, the process began two years ago when he met Brady and discovered their shared vision and core values.

In his address after the merger, Brady talked about ‘inspiring others through action’ much like he has done throughout his 23 years in the league. He also made the same claims that he made on Deepcut, sharing that he wanted to motivate people by ‘challenging them to be the best they can possibly be’. While his business acumen and optimism have remained unmatched, Brady’s venture has the potential to significantly improve his net worth from $300 million.

In addition, Tom Brady has two production companies called the Religion of Sports and 199 Productions. He founded the latter with Michael Strahan and has produced pieces like ’80 for Brady’. Other ventures included a co-founded NFT company named Autograph, which was hit by a roadblock in 2022 with a class action lawsuit. Though most of Brady’s savvy entrepreneurial ventures have served him right, NoBull connects him to his foremost love of sports.