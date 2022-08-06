Tom Brady drew inspiration from Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian’s $3.2 billion company to launch his own clothing line

Tom Brady, ever the businessman, launched his own clothing line, the Brady brand, drawing inspiration from billionaire Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian’s $3.2 billion worth company.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million.

The Kardashians are a very successful celebrity family, with the reality TV show, ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ following the lives of this wealthy family. Kim Kardashian has a net worth of of $1.4 billion and Khloe Kardashian has a net worht of $60 million.

Kim Kardashian, being the most popular of them all, helped co-found SKIMS, an American shapewear and clothing brand that has a valuation of $3.2 billion.

45 years is a lot of gifts… I’m doing the giving this year. Hit the link for your chance at a @bradybrand VIP box. https://t.co/jNYhBtsyWr pic.twitter.com/1M08i958r1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2022

Tom Brady drew inspiration from Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian

Brady’s venture into the clothing market was a new undertaking for the quarterback. He’s been a football player his whole life. How would he suddenly know how to design and sell clothes?

That’s where the Kardashians come in. Brady teamed up with Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s business partner Jens Grede, co-founder of SKIMS, to help design items for his brand. The star quarterback also partnered with Dao-Yi Chow, co-founder of Public School New York, a street-savvy clothing line.

Grede is hoping he can take the Brady brand to great heights, just like he did with Kim Kardashian and SKIMS. “We’re just focused on creating the finest sports brand in the world,” he said. “That really is the ambition.” Jens Grede has a net worth of $360 million.

Whoa: Tom Brady has launched his own lifestyle apparel brand, in collaboratio with Jens Grede (of SKIMS fame) and Dao-Yi Chow (of Public School fame). 145 SKUs, ranging from $20 to $495.https://t.co/gs7p1v5F8C — Sumeet Shah (@PE_Feeds) January 10, 2022

