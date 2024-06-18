Deion Sanders Adorably Jabs Daughter Deiondra For Her Boyfriend Being Short Upon Her Wishing Him On Father’s Day

While his sons, Shedeur and Shilo often receive the most attention, it’s no secret that Deion Sanders’s daughter Deiondra, is one of his favorite kids. Unsurprisingly, she was the first to wish Coach Prime a Happy Father’s Day on social media. However, Deion couldn’t resist taking a playful jab at the height of Deiondra’s baby’s father yet again.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Deiondra shared pictures of her and Prime enjoying special moments together. She accompanied the photos with a heartwarming message for her father expressing her love and gratitude for his unwavering support, accountability, and lessons in honesty. She stated,

“Happy Father’s Day daddy! @deionsanders I love you! Thank you for always having my back, for always putting me up on game and making me prob one of the most honest women ever! lol LOVE YOU!!!”

Well, Deion responded to his daughter’s post and his reply in the comments did not disappoint. While expressing his love for her, he asserted that he is eagerly waiting for his ‘little’ grandson to be born, taking a shot at Deiondra’s rapper boyfriend Jacques’s height. He stated,

” Love you OWWA! My Rider. I can’t wait for lil baby to arrive. Lololol.”

Although it’s not the first time Deion has pulled her leg at the expense of her boyfriend Jacquees, but despite that she will proudly use her last name for her son. However, that hasn’t dimmed the light between the couple as she also wished Jacquees on Father’s Day after wishing her dad.

Deiondra Wished Her Baby Daddy On Father’s Day

Deiondra is 28 weeks into her pregnancy and the couple will soon be becoming first-time parents. However, she didn’t waste any time wishing him on Father’s Day even when the baby was due in 10-12 weeks.

Aside from slides of memories, she thanked Jacques for giving her an opportunity to experience motherhood. Expressing her love and affection for him, she was grateful that he had been beside her every step of the day through pregnancy. She said,

“Happy pre Father’s Day to the man who made me a mama!! @jacquees The man who hasn’t missed one Dr’s appointment !! My honey, my love, my hard worker, my fly guy, my model, my favorite singer, my praying man, my lil cowboy(he love them lemon peppa’s), my Rasta, and my baby daddy! You know what it is. I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deiondra Sanders (@deiondrasanders)

Aside from being a great player, Deion Sanders has been a great father too. He has been their biggest supporter and hype man. Coach Prime has been an inspiration to many fathers around the world. It won’t be surprising he would be the best grandfather when Deiondra welcomes the newest member of the Sanders clan.