“Blessed and Honored”: Patrick Mahomes Reacts After ESPY Best Male Athlete Win Over Shohei Ohtani, 2 Others

After guiding the Kansas City Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl titles, Patrick Mahomes has added more silverware to his collection by winning the Best Athlete, Men’s Sports Award at the 2024 ESPYS. He won the same recognition last year after leading the Chiefs to a come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

While the three-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player is “blessed and honored” to take home the award, he gave props to his co-nominees, whom he called “incredible athletes.” In addition to recognizing the other athletes vying for the prize, Mahomes also praised Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who accepted the award on his behalf.

Incredible athletes across the board in this category. Blessed and honored to bring home this award again. thanks to the fans and @ESPYS 🙏 Big dawg Andy crushed too https://t.co/Cb9dtOW7au — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 12, 2024

Patrick Mahomes won the 2024 ESPY Best Male Athlete Award over Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, National Hockey League All-Star Connor McDavid, and professional golfer Scottie Scheffler. Ohtani won the 2023 American League Most Valuable Player Award after leading MLB in slugging percentage (.654), OPS (1.066), and OPS+ (184). He had an AL-leading 44 home runs and a .304 batting average in his final season with the Los Angeles Angels.

Meanwhile, McDavid won the 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL’s MVP after tallying 32 goals and 100 assists in 76 regular season games. His eight goals and 34 assists helped the Edmonton Oilers move one win away from the Stanley Cup title. Unfortunately, the Oilers fell short in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers after erasing an 0-3 series deficit.

Finally, Scheffler is a back-to-back winner of The Masters Tournament, one of golf’s four major annual competitions. This year, he defeated Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg by one stroke. He has six wins this season, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, and The Memorial Tournament.

In addition to winning Best Athlete Men’s Sports, Mahomes also won Best NFL Player, beating two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, 2023 Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Fans, of course, were thrilled for the Chiefs QB.

Interesting Reactions to Patrick Mahomes’ 2024 ESPYS Victory

The three-time Super Bowl champion’s congratulatory tweet for him and his fellow nominees earned some intriguing reactions from football fans. First up is someone who chimed in on the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) debate by declaring that Mahomes is better than Tom Brady.

Mahomes > Brady 🐐 — WildBillNC🇺🇸 (@WildBillNC1978) July 12, 2024

Meanwhile, another user on X expressed respect for Patrick Mahomes even though he defeated his beloved team, the Miami Dolphins, twice last season. The Chiefs beat the Dolphins in Week 17 in Frankfurt, Germany, 21-14. Two months later, the Chiefs had the Dolphins’ number in their AFC Wild Card Round showdown, 26-7.

Listen Patrick, i honestly don’t like you, but the respect is there. I won’t doubt you after wiping the floor with us twice last year. Just know we haven’t forgotten and we hope we get another crack at playing you this season and bringing a better dog fight. Current goat of the… — No Swim Zone (@noswimzone) July 12, 2024

Another Chicago Cubs fan pleaded for Mahomes to retire now that there’s nothing left for him to prove:

can you retire now that you win this award? — Explaining the Cubs (@explaincubs) July 12, 2024

In addition to his ESPY Awards, he has three Super Bowls since becoming the Chiefs’ full-fledged starting quarterback in 2018. However, there’s no chance that Mahomes will hang his cleats soon, especially in 2024 when he and the Chiefs aim for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title.