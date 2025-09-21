LA Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Davante Adams Sends Warning Shots to Quinyon Mitchell Ahead of Decisive NFC Clash

The LA Rams and Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for a mouthwatering clash … as two 2-0 heavyweights square off. It’s also a rematch of last season’s NFC Divisional round, so the Rams will surely be looking for revenge after coming up just short on the way to the NFC title game. Ahead of the rematch, though, newly minted Ram Davante Adams sent a warning shot to the Eagles’ secondary.

Last time the two teams met, the Eagles barely got the better of the Rams. But they had beaten L.A. in the regular season, 37-20, before that. With that in mind, it’s safe to assume that Adams’ team is itching to come out and get a big win.

Adams, however, seems unfazed. As a newcomer, he isn’t dwelling on past records or stats. Instead, he took the opportunity to warn young cornerback Quinyon Mitchell about what he’s about to face.

“He’s a great young player… But I’m hoping I can show him a few things he’s never seen, you know, never had to deal with before today. So, it’ll be fun,” Adams stated on the NFL on ESPN.

The veteran wideout seemed confident with the team environment and experience that he brings to the table. So far, through 2 weeks, Adams has 10 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown. He’s been a nice addition to the team, giving them a safety valve behind Puka Nacua.

Now, this enticing matchup just got all the more interesting. Adams said how he felt loud and clear. He sounds like a man on a mission going into Sunday. Let’s see if he can live up to his word and show the young buck Mitchell how it’s done. The game will start at 1 PM EST as part of the afternoon slate of games.

If we had to guess, though, Adams will most likely see a mix of coverage from several Eagles defenders today. Mitchell will certainly be in that mix, but Cooper DeJean and Adoree Jackson are expected to cover him at points as well. He’s going to need to keep his head on a swivel and pick the right matchups if he wants to have a big game today.