Deion Sanders Celebrates Devin Hester as He Makes History in Canton, Ohio

Aug 2, 2024; Canton, OH, USA; Devin Hester waves to the crowd with his family after receiving his gold jacket at the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrines gold jacket dinner at Canton Memorial Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Pro Football Hall of Fame just got a little more legendary with the induction of Devin Hester, the first return specialist ever to earn a spot among the greats. The moment became a tad more special as none other than Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders presented him with the coveted gold jacket in Canton.

Advertisement

Sanders and Hester go way back, sharing a bond that’s as strong as an offensive line on a good day. Deion took to Instagram, declaring Hester “The Greatest Returner in NFL History” making the moment more special for the former Bears athlete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

During the ceremony, the camera caught the moment as Deion held up that jacket, ready to pass it on and the crowd went wild. The host called for him saying, “Get on up there, J, it’s time for you to get your jacket from Deion Sanders!”

The background voice at the occasion also couldn’t help but reflect on the duo’s journey, labeling them as “two great hurricanes,” as a nod to their time at the University of Miami. Hester was visibly moved, as he shared the milestone with those who were inspired by him.

It is incredibly rate for special teams players to get such ra ecognition. Fans also admired him for racking up multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections throughout his career. He also earned the nickname “Anytime” because, well, he could score a touchdown anytime he touched the ball.

Hester’s stats that got him in the Hall of Fame

Hester’s stats are nothing short of legendary as he returned 14 punts for touchdowns, the most in NFL history! Add 5 kickoff return touchdowns to that, and there is his total of 20 return touchdowns—a record no one else has touched. It’s hard to forget his iconic moment during Super Bowl XLI when he returned the opening kickoff for a 92-yard touchdown against the Colts.

Hester was so intimidating that opposing teams changed how they played against the Bears. Coaches would often avoid kicking the ball anywhere near him, leading to some strategies that aimed to keep the ball out of his hands. Plus, with 6 return touchdowns in each of his first two seasons, he was consistently on fire, proving he is no less than a wonder.

But what really sets Hester apart is how he changed the game. His explosive plays forced the NFL to rethink kickoff rules. He was so good that they had to tweak the rules to try and slow him down. Therefore, in the grand scheme of things, Hester is a game-changer who finally entered the Hall of Fame as a well-deserved football star.