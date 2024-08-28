mobile app bar

“Where Art Thou”: Deion Sanders Quotes the Bible Just a Day After Finebaum Drama

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Deion Sanders Cites the Bible for a Powerful Reflection, Just a Day After Finebaum Drama

Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The season hasn’t even started for Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes, but they have been all over the news — and mostly for the wrong reasons. From banning a Denver Post journalist from press meetings to feuding with Paul Finebaum, it’s been quite chaotic for the head coach. However, things finally returned to normal when Sanders decided to put on his motivational hat this Wednesday.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sanders shared his motivation for the day with a biblical reference, citing the popular verse Genesis 3:9, where God asks Adam, “Where Art Thou?”

Through the verse, Coach Prime encouraged his followers to focus not on its literary meaning but on the philosophical message of self-awareness. Sanders urged his followers to reflect on their current situation in life to understand the discipline needed to achieve their goals.

It’s truly impressive how Sanders manages to switch between the barrage of responsibilities and personas that he has carved for himself. Until yesterday, he was in a feud with Paul Finebaum, who had criticized Sanders and Colorado’s decision to ban a journalist as a “disgrace.”

In response, Sanders had said:

“He talking ’bout us. How can we be irrelevant and you talking about me? Everytime I turn around somebody’s sending me a quote that you talkin’ ’bout me.”

But cut to today, and Coach Prime is calm as a cucumber, embracing his role as a motivational guru, offering hope and direction to millions of his fans.

And while it might seem straightforward on paper to juggle roles from college coach to businessman to motivational guru, what’s truly challenging is walking the talk — something Sanders has just demonstrated with his actions.

Sanders opens bank accounts for CU Buffs players with children

Over the past few months, the Colorado collective 5430 Alliance has been working on a partnership deal for a financial literacy seminar for the CU Buffs players. As always, Sanders not only walked the talk but elevated the entire process by partnering with Elevations Credit Union and setting up bank accounts for CU Buffs players with children.

The eight players who met the criteria were introduced by Sanders to the bank representatives, as the executives informed them of the news.

Moreover, Deion didn’t just open accounts for their children but also deposited a sum of $2,121 — a nod to his signature number. Notably, this initiative is part of the financial literacy campaign, where the players were taught about the value of compounding and savings.

This is an amazing gesture by Deion and Colorado, as by the time the kids are of age, they will have a sizeable sum in their hands. Calhoun Jr. summed it up best by calling Deion’s gesture a perspective-altering action toward college coaching.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these