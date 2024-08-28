“Where Art Thou”: Deion Sanders Quotes the Bible Just a Day After Finebaum Drama

The season hasn’t even started for Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes, but they have been all over the news — and mostly for the wrong reasons. From banning a Denver Post journalist from press meetings to feuding with Paul Finebaum, it’s been quite chaotic for the head coach. However, things finally returned to normal when Sanders decided to put on his motivational hat this Wednesday.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sanders shared his motivation for the day with a biblical reference, citing the popular verse Genesis 3:9, where God asks Adam, “Where Art Thou?”

Through the verse, Coach Prime encouraged his followers to focus not on its literary meaning but on the philosophical message of self-awareness. Sanders urged his followers to reflect on their current situation in life to understand the discipline needed to achieve their goals.

When God asked Adam “Where Art Thou” he wasn’t asking Adam to drop his location. God knew where he was but Adam didn’t. Adam was lost & Unfaithful to Gods word, Unprotected because of his sin & Undisciplined in his 1 assignment. Where are You right now? Answer. #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 28, 2024

It’s truly impressive how Sanders manages to switch between the barrage of responsibilities and personas that he has carved for himself. Until yesterday, he was in a feud with Paul Finebaum, who had criticized Sanders and Colorado’s decision to ban a journalist as a “disgrace.”

In response, Sanders had said:

“He talking ’bout us. How can we be irrelevant and you talking about me? Everytime I turn around somebody’s sending me a quote that you talkin’ ’bout me.”

But cut to today, and Coach Prime is calm as a cucumber, embracing his role as a motivational guru, offering hope and direction to millions of his fans.

And while it might seem straightforward on paper to juggle roles from college coach to businessman to motivational guru, what’s truly challenging is walking the talk — something Sanders has just demonstrated with his actions.

Sanders opens bank accounts for CU Buffs players with children

Over the past few months, the Colorado collective 5430 Alliance has been working on a partnership deal for a financial literacy seminar for the CU Buffs players. As always, Sanders not only walked the talk but elevated the entire process by partnering with Elevations Credit Union and setting up bank accounts for CU Buffs players with children.

The eight players who met the criteria were introduced by Sanders to the bank representatives, as the executives informed them of the news.

Moreover, Deion didn’t just open accounts for their children but also deposited a sum of $2,121 — a nod to his signature number. Notably, this initiative is part of the financial literacy campaign, where the players were taught about the value of compounding and savings.

This is an amazing gesture by Deion and Colorado, as by the time the kids are of age, they will have a sizeable sum in their hands. Calhoun Jr. summed it up best by calling Deion’s gesture a perspective-altering action toward college coaching.