Sporting an $18,330 Watch, Taylor Swift Gives a Shout-Out to Travis Kelce During the New Heights Podcast

After nearly two years of dating Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift will finally make her debut on New Heights — the hit podcast hosted by the Kansas City Chiefs star and his brother, Jason Kelce.

This not only marks her maiden appearance on the Kelce brothers’ hit show but also her first-ever podcast interview. It adds an extra layer of intrigue to fans eager to see how the pop icon navigates a long-form conversation.

While the episode won’t premiere until Wednesday, August 13, at 7 pm ET, the teaser clips released over the last 3 days have already ignited interest among social media users.

Normally, Swift’s presence alone is enough to dominate headlines. But, this time, one accessory in particular has also gone viral: her $18,330 Cartier Santos Demoiselle watch, which she wore during the recording.

Sleek, rose gold-toned, and diamond-studded, the timepiece immediately caught the eye of fans and fashion-watchers alike, prompting a wave of posts and breakdowns across social media. Many were especially intrigued by the price tag.

That said, the teaser also gave fans further insights into the dynamic between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and it was as charming as expected.

In one of the clips, the 14-time Grammy winner, sitting beside Kelce in the studio, is seen looking over at the NFL star’s blue hoodie and warmly telling him, “That’s such a nice color on you.” Kelce, not missing a beat, replied, “Yes, I know. It’s the color of your eyes, sweetie. It’s why we match so well.”

This moment captures exactly the kind of candid, lighthearted exchange fans have been wanting to see from the couple, who went public in 2023.

In another teaser clip, Swift is seen getting excited for her New Heights appearance, yelling, “We’re about to do a fu**ing podcast!”

Though much of the conversation remains under wraps, the preview clips have somewhat made it clear that Swift is using the platform for more than just casual banter.

A separate teaser has shown her revealing the title of her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, to Jason Kelce via a green briefcase marked with her initials.

Unsurprisingly, this clip was enough to send her entire fanbase into full decoding mode, dissecting everything from the theme of her next album to her color choices for the cover art.

Safe to say, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s fans can’t wait for the clock to hit 7.