WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Fist Bumping Kansas City DJ Doop as She Performs at Historic Ceremony for KC Current

The vibrant beats of DJ Doop filled the air as Kansas City came together to celebrate a momentous occasion at CPKC Stadium. This wasn’t just any event, but a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the birth of the world’s first stadium dedicated to professional women’s sports. The KC Current co-owners, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, were in attendance too, and the latter didn’t shy away from expressing his love for the disc jockey.

In a heartfelt post shared online, DJ Doop expressed her gratitude for being part of such a historic milestone. Her words expressed joy for women’s achievements, especially during Women’s History Month. Mahomes and Brittany, amidst the cheer, can be seen walking past the disc jockey, with the NFL star extending a fist bump to her, all smiles. It surely made Doop’s day, who wrote in the caption:

“When Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes gives you kudos, you know you’re hitting all the right notes! “

Nevertheless, according to reports from The Telegraph, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Angie Long, and Chris Long worked tirelessly to turn their vision of a dedicated home for the Kansas City Current into reality. Their commitment to supporting female athletes for inclusivity creates a new landmark in the field of sports.

As the Kansas City Current took to the field against the Portland Thorns, the atmosphere was filled with vigor. The crowd cheered tirelessly to hype up the entire arena. And when the final whistle blew, signaling the Kansas City Current’s victory, it was more than just a win.

Kansas City Current Kick Things Off in Historic Fashion

In an exhilarating matchup that made history, the Kansas City Current seized victory in their season opener at CPKC Stadium. Facing off against the Portland Thorns, the Current impressed the sold-out crowd with a thrilling 5-4 win. The win was momentous since it marked a new era in women’s soccer.

The atmosphere at CPKC Stadium saw vigor and excitement as Vanessa DiBernardo made it to the record books by scoring the first goal in the stadium’s history. It was also a moment of pure elation as five different players, including two rookies, found the back of the net. Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski of Kansas City couldn’t contain his excitement, reiterating the importance of the moment.

“This is the beginning of the change,” he declared, as he announced the transformative impact of the CPKC Stadium on women’s soccer, per KC Current.

The game was no less than a spectacle, with the Current launching an offensive firepower. From DiBernardo’s finish to Ellie Wheeler’s debut goal, each moment had its own importance. As the final whistle blew and the dust settled on the historic match, CPKC Stadium spoke of progress for the future of women’s sports. However, with the roar of 11,500 loyal fans, the Current’s performance in NWSL history will be remembered for generations to come.