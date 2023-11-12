Jason Kelce Once Revealed Why No Center Should be in NFL’s Top 100 List; “Just Being Honest”

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce is possibly one of the best centers in the league. In August, the NFL Top 100 rankings honored the sixth-round pick from 2011 for the fifth time in his career. Reacting to the news in one of his weekly podcast episodes “New Heights” Jason Kelce dropped an honest take on the relevance of his position in the NFL.

On a humble note, the 36-year-old center, Jason Kelce, expressed his belief that centers shouldn’t top the list, especially not before quarterbacks. He found it surprising to be ranked 37th in the NFL Top 100, noting it’s the highest any center has reached, and he genuinely feels it’s not his place. Kelce reached the top with an outstanding performance last season, allowing zero sacks and no hits on the quarterback. He actively guided the Eagles’ offensive line to Super Bowl LVII.

“I just don’t think a center belongs at the top. Just being honest, I feel like no center should be ahead of any quarterback like every quarterback is more important than the most important center.”

Creed Humphrey Surpasses Jason Kelce as No. 1 Center in the NFL

In June this year, PFF ranked the top 32 centers in the NFL, and Chiefs Creed Humphrey was ranked as the No. 1 Center in the league over Jason Kelce. Humphrey is just 23 years old and is playing his third season in the NFL. In his last two seasons, he has earned a Super Bowl ring, a Prow Bowl, and an All-Pro selection. Last season, he outscored the Eagles’ great Jason Kelce with a PFF grade of 89.9 to 89.4, which brings him above the veteran center.

However, Jason Kelce was not far behind and took the second spot on the list. One of the major reasons for his dropped ranking is his growing age. Jason Kelce recently turned 36 on Nov 5th and playing his 13th season in the NFL. However, according to PFF, his run-blocking grade has stayed consistently above 70.0 since his rookie season in 2011, and it hasn’t fallen below 79.0 since 2015. Throughout his career, he earned six Pro Bowl appearances and secured selections to All-Pro First teams five times. Kelce also made two Super Bowl appearances, of which he won the Super Bowl LII against the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots in 2018.

Next week, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for a highly expected faceoff, marking a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The league’s top two centers, Creed Humphrey and Jason Kelce, will meet again, aiming to settle the score on who truly holds the title of the best.