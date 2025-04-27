Deion Sanders’ Ex Fiancee Tracey Edmonds Congratulates Shedeur and Shilo on the Commencement of Their NFL Careers

When you talk about leaving a lasting imprint on football, few names carry the weight of Deion Sanders. Whether it’s his Hall of Fame NFL career or his role as an inspiration to millions in America, Coach Prime is as influential as they come. Now, continuing this legacy are his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, who have just made the leap into the pros after an incredible two years at Colorado.

While the Buffs quarterback, after an unexpected freefall, was scooped up by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shilo Sanders was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Simply put, seeing the two brothers in one league is an emotional and memorable milestone for the Sanders family.

Among those celebrating this moment was Deion’s ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds, who shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram for the two brothers.

“Congratulations, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders. You both have worked so hard for so many years to get to this beautiful day! Can’t wait to watch you soar!” she penned beneath a picture of the duo.

Deion Sanders’ ex fiance reacts to Shedeur and Shilo’s NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/ktsMFuA7QF — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) April 27, 2025

Having been part of Deion’s life since 2012, before their engagement ended in December 2023, Edmonds’ message seems to carry genuine warmth. Especially given that she must have witnessed all the hard work the two brothers have put in over the last decade.

Meanwhile, Pilar Sanders, the mother of Shedeur and Shilo, also shared a message on Instagram, expressing nothing but her happiness and pride for her two kids.

“Two sons. One league. Greatness is in the bloodline. This is more than football—it’s a Legendary legacy for the Headache Gang! Words cannot describe this feeling!” she wrote in the caption of a family picture, all smiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders)

The “Headache Gang” — a phrase long used within the Sanders family — isn’t just about competitive fire; it’s about ambition and the insatiable hunger to push through adversity, making your efforts a literal headache for your enemies.

For Deion Sanders, this moment goes beyond seeing two sons in the NFL. It’s the culmination of all the teachings and time he invested in raising them the right way, both on and off the field.

While glimpses of this were seen in Shedeur’s highly accurate and record-breaking seasons at Colorado, as well as Shilo’s emergence as a defensive leader, their arrival in the NFL cements it. Despite the negative media PR and unexpected twists, like being prank-called, the Sanders brothers have proven they embody the grit, focus, and drive their father championed.

So now, as Shedeur and Shilo prepare to carve out their own professional paths, they carry forward not just their individual dreams but the larger-than-life spirit of Deion Sanders himself.

Two brothers. One league. One legendary bloodline — and a story that’s far from finished.