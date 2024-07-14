Lamar Jackson Calls Out “Other People” in His Position Who “Do Absolutely Nothing” for Their Communities but Take Care of Their Families

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the field at halftime of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson’s compassionate side shines whenever he connects with his community, as he advocates for giving back. Recently, the Ravens QB returned to Boynton Beach, Florida, to host his sixth annual ‘Fun Day with LJ’ event. Despite this generous gesture, the two-time MVP still became a target for some online naysayers who blamed him for neglecting Baltimore, and, as expected, Jackson responded fittingly.

Advertisement

The initiative at Boynton Beach includes a free community gathering at the newly opened Ezell Hester Jr. Athletic Field and Community Center. It means a lot to the reigning MVP, as his journey with the Tigers traces back to his Boynton High School days.

However, despite his genuine efforts to give back, Jackson faced criticism on social media. Though the user’s post has since been deleted, Jackson made sure to express his emotions in reply, drafting a poignant response for his haters:

“The funny thing is I tried to have a fun day there. The same way I do here. But you have so much hate you wouldn’t know.”

Jackson continued to address the disparity in criticism he faces compared to others in similar positions, writing, “But I don’t see yall hating these other people who in my position that do absolutely nothing but take care of their family lol nothing for the community.”

I hate how yall just use the word hate. I do this where I come from because I witness with my own eyes nobody really doing it. Again where I come from. But I’ve definitely did things in Baltimore. The funny thing is I tried to have a fun day there. The same way I do here. But you… https://t.co/m3SlBtZgWF — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2024

It is hard to blame Jackson for his lengthy yet apt response that reflects his dedication to community service. Despite his efforts to balance the football world with his love of community service, many fail to recognize them.

Jackson Manages to Delight Kids with His Efforts

While some found fault in Jackson’s initiative, his efforts have borne positive results for the children. The community service event at Boynton Beach included treats for every kid that attended, including activities like go-karts, bounce houses, and some football. They also enjoyed their time with music and a DJ, accompanied by one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the league.

It’s also worth mentioning that when a disappointed fan raised an issue, stating that tickets for Jackson’s event were sold out, the reigning MVP quickly responded, asserting that he didn’t care what the website was saying; any kid could come and enjoy the festivities.

“I said idc about what it says. Bring them kids”

Well, the fact that the kids had a good time speaks volumes about the positive impact of Jackson’s efforts. Like many others in the league who continue to do their bit for the younger generations, the Ravens QB has set an example for many. But as they say, haters gonna hate, no matter what!