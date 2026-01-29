Fans Question WR DeAndre Hopkins’ “Charity” Explanation After N3on’s $100,000 Exposé

In case you missed it, popular streamer N3on went viral yesterday for saying that WR DeAndre Hopkins asked for a hundred grand to appear on his stream. This caught N3on off guard, as the Houston Texans fan even professed his love for Hopkins via direct message. Ultimately, he was left heartbroken by the asking price.

When Hopkins played with the Texans, he was considered one of, if not the best, wide receivers in the NFL. He was an athletic freak who had hands for days and could catch anything thrown in his vicinity. During that time, he won over the hearts of many fans like N3on.

That’s why the streamer was devastated when Hopkins asked for a whopping $100K to appear on his stream. “D-Hop, you’re my favorite player, bro, but you broke my heart, man. All love, though,” N3on responded live on his stream.

The clip from the stream promptly went viral, and fans began roasting Hopkins for not showing love to a fan. Then, the receiver took to his Instagram Story, posting screenshots that clarified he asked for the money to be donated to charity.

Hopkins continued to defend himself on X, where he again reminded fans that he wants to donate the money. “Let’s donate it to a charity my brother!” he tweeted in response to the same clip from N3on’s stream.

Regardless of his response, though, fans of N3on continued to call out the athlete. They mentioned that it seemed too convenient for him to now suggest the money should be donated, even though that was reportedly his intention all along. It appeared they were misinformed or had not received the full story.

“D hop wanted that money but now that neon made it public he wanna donate it to charity lmaooo,” one user commented.

“You got called out now you wanna charity it Hahahaha. You are better than this dhop!!!!” another added.

Again, donating the money to charity is what Hopkins wanted all along. Regardless, some fans felt that even if it was not going to charity, the NFL star was right to ask for money because of how much N3on would make from his appearance.

“‘Because of the mutual benefit’ Oh give me a break. Deandre Hopkins doesn’t need to hang with a scrub for a little bitty clout,” one said.

“D-Hop worth a lot more than that too. The fact this guy is thinking peoples time is free is hilarious. D-Hop would be doing them a favor not the other way around.” someone else pointed out.

At the end of the day, though, Hopkins doesn’t have to do anything he doesn’t want to. Even if he is on the back end of his career, he has earned over $144 million just from NFL salaries. So, it is not like he is desperate for money. If the requirement for his appearance is a hefty donation to a charity, then streamers need to bite the bullet and pay up.

Now, N3on is seemingly trying to make Hopkins look like the bad guy. It is a bit strange given that Hopkins asked for the money to be donated to charity. What is so bad about that? If anything, it is a bit strange that the streamer suddenly became disinterested when his “favorite player” brought up the idea of donating the money rather than keeping it for himself.