Deion Sanders Explains His Unpopular Fashion Opinion Claiming He’s a “Floor Up Dresser”

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders paces the field during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Whether it’s his on-field performances as a player or his unique, man-management-focused coaching style, Deion Sanders never fails to stand out. So, it was unsurprising to hear from Coach Prime that his approach to dressing is also distinct. According to the Buffs’ head coach, he is a “floor up dresser” — a term he feels perfectly encapsulates his fashion philosophy.

Sanders recently went sneaker shopping at Complex, where he opened up about the importance of having the right footwear. In Coach Prime’s eyes, the main attraction of an outfit isn’t the fancy jacket or the bling—it’s the shoes.

That’s why Sanders curates his outfits by prioritizing his sneakers first, essentially flowing up from the bottom to the top. Although, it’s safe to say not many follow this method.

“Most people start from the top down; I start from the floor up. I’m a floor up dresser. What I mean by that is I start with the shoe and come on up. Most people start up here (points to his face) and come on down and grab the shoes last. I’m going to dress around the shoe cause the shoe pretty much is the main attraction to me.”

Interestingly enough, Coach Prime’s priority list is also backed by research. As per the study published in the Journal of Research in Personality, shoes are in fact the first thing a stranger notices about you. So Coach Prime’s take on being a floor up dresser has immense merit when it comes to leaving a strong first impression on people.

This fashion insight by Prime genuinely sums up the idea behind Sanders’ custom-made Nike Air DT Max ’96. For those out of the loop, the legendary NFL star’s Nike collaboration shoes are a hit amongst all those who need their footwear to carry Deion Sanders’ swagger while also helping them feel as comfortable as possible when wearing it.

.@DeionSanders’ Nike Air DT Max 96 is set to return next summer. More details HERE: https://t.co/qEhwh7rsOZ pic.twitter.com/qiKJARYRtY — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) November 25, 2023

While appreciating the design aesthetic of a sneaker is a subjective task, Sanders ensured comfort in his Air DT Max ’96 by incorporating the ZoomX cushioning from the Invincible Run 2 series.

This is quite unique when compared to other athletes’ collaboration with sneaker brands, as most of them are performance-centric shoes. Even the incredibly popular Jordan series aren’t the most comfortable shoes out there.

That said, Prime’s focus on sneakers being extra comfortable comes from his personal experience of losing two toes to blood clots. Due to this medical condition, Prime can only wear sneakers with thick bottom cushioning and wide tops.

Since most sneakers don’t meet these requirements, Nike customizes them specifically for Coach Prime and sends them his way. And true to his nature, Sanders decided to extend this favor to his fans by launching a similar sneaker line in collaboration with the footwear giant.

It’s insights like these that truly set the Nike x Deion Sanders partnership apart from other athlete collaborations. They’ve managed to carve out a purpose-driven identity.