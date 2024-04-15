“This Is What Irks Me”: Shannon Sharpe Doubles Down On Dismissing Russell Wilson For Calling Himself a Trailblazer Of Black QBs

Russell Wilson tried to enhance his public image in his latest interview with Essence but Shannon Sharpe did not agree with his views. The newly recruited Steelers QB seems to be painting a dominant picture of himself after calling himself a trailblazer for black QBs which was not received well.

The history of black QBs in the league has been a widely discussed topic that reached new heights this past season after Patrick Mahomes won two Super Bowls back-to-back. However, Russell Wilson did not step back in claiming that he paved the path for this booming new chapter of black QBs.

In his recent tweet, Wilson tried to clarify his answer by highlighting certain parts of his message but failed to convince the legendary TE once again.

“This is what irks me a lot about this generation,” Shannon said. “If they didn’t see it, it didn’t happen. If it’s not on the internet where you could just go, it didn’t happen.”

Shannon further ripped Russell Wilson for not giving credence to the early generation of black QBs. He emphasized how it was Doug Williams who paved the path for black QBs after winning a Super Bowl in 1988. However, it also needs to be stated that Wilson became the first black QB to reach back-to-back Super Bowls in 2014 and 2015.

Chad Johnson Feels Russell Wilson Is Sick Of the Narratives

Chad Johnson adding on to the point made by Shannon stated that in his previous chats with Russell, he has been very respectful of those who came before him, but in some way, he has grown “sick of the narratives.”

“You never hear Russell Wilson fire back. You notice that?” Ocho said. “This is one of the few times he’s actually came out and spoke about what obviously me and you had to talk about and I think he is just sick of the narratives and I think we’re going to see a different Russell Wilson now.”

Wilson has certainly seen the light of success early in his career when he led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win in 2014. With that not only did he become the only black QB to win a Super Bowl after Doug Williams but he also became a topic of discussion alongside Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in the early 2010s.

Now with Wilson boldly highlighting his influence, it appears as if he is now donning a different personality as a Steeler which no one has seen before. But will that translate into success on the field is something that will be seen in the upcoming season?