Deion Sanders’ Girlfriend Karrueche Tran Spends Precious Moments With His Grandson Snow Sanders

Deion Sanders has been keeping his love life low-key lately, but murmurs suggest that he’s dating Emmy-winning actress Karrueche Tran. The two haven’t said much publicly about their relationship, either, but the internet started buzzing after a video surfaced showing that the actress is closer to Deion and his family than many realized.

Behind the scenes, Deion (58) and Tran (37) are seemingly supporting each other and spending time with their families. Most recently, she was seen embracing and playing with Prime’s grandson, Snow, in a video shared on Instagram.

The clip has made its rounds, as just a mere repost of the video on Twitter amassed almost 200k views.

Karrueche making her grandson laugh pic.twitter.com/t8w1tAJQVj — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 16, 2025

Tran can be seen in the clip bouncing Snow up and down as the baby smiles like he’s having fun. It was a wholesome video, to say the least, captioned playfully, “Lil Grandma.”

In her latest post, Karrueche celebrated being invited to, and winning, an award at the 2025 BBR Excellence Awards. She took home the award for Best Artist, honoring her for championing and supporting Black businesses in the beauty industry. If you didn’t know, this past year she launched Tran’s Riucci Beauty, which has seen massive growth since its opening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karrueche ™ (@karrueche)

Underneath the post, Deion made sure to comment, showing support for his new girlfriend.

“BEAUTIFUL & CLASSY one of my Favorite Colors,” Deion wrote.

Clearly, Prime loved what his girlfriend wore to the event. Which is understandable because Karrueche looked stunning. She donned a red dress with hoop earrings and gorgeous jewelry on her fingers and wrists. All of her photos from the event looked amazing, as she stuck out in a good way.

All told, it goes to show that Deion is still out there trying to find his significant other. He’s been married twice before and has five kids from those marriages. Even at 58, and despite health issues, Sanders is still looking for someone to settle down with. For now, it seems like he and Tran are enjoying each other’s company, but only time will tell if they’re meant to be together.