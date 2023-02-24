“Russell Wilson or Sack of Potatoes”: Tariq Woolen Viciously Trolls Broncos QB For His Diminutive Stature

Russell Wilson may not be a footballing inspiration to many after last season’s performance. However, the one thing a lot of people love about him is his ‘never give up nature’. That, and his good looks and healthy physique. However, it seems at least one person thinks Wilson is not in a good shape at all. That one person in question is Seattle Seahawks’ cornerback Tariq Woolen.

Woolen towers over almost everyone in the NFL, standing at 6-foot-4. The 210-pound behemoth of a man was drafted out of the University of Texas (UTSA) in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He had high hopes before his matchup with the Broncos last season. All those hopes came crashing down the second he lay eyes on the man he’s been watching for almost a decade.

Tariq Woolen claims Russell Wilson is too short, looks like a “sack of potatoes”

Speaking on the ‘2Up 2 Down’ podcast, Tariq Woolen did not mince his words when talking about meeting Russell Wilson for the first time. “Seeing him in person, it was pretty funny because, like on TV, you see him, from college, he looks in shape on TV. But when you see him in person, it was weird. He was like a sack of potatoes,” Woolen said.

The jabs did not stop, though, as Woolen continued to grill the former Seahawks’ signal caller. He says, “Literally when I saw him, I’m like, ‘Dang, I didn’t know he was built like that.’ And he was short. I’m tall anyway but I was like, ‘Damn, he’s that short?!'”

Though Woolen knows when to compliment a player too, and he was not going to forget about what made Russell Wilson one of the highest-paid players in the league. “The crazy thing is he’s athletic. He’s athletic and he’s a good player,” he said, praising Wilson. Is this bandage enough for the third-degree burns Wilson just suffered?

Russell Wilson set to face new season under new coach and different scenarios

Russell Wilson is longing for a redemption arc, and the Broncos’ newest head coach Sean Payton may be the right person to help him. However, it is becoming clear that any redemption for Wilson will happen on Payton’s terms only. The first clear indication of this balance of power was when Payton told reporters that he wasn’t going to allow Wilson’s coaches in the facility.

That means Wilson will have to deal with Payton without his usual entourage supporting him. What changes that might bring in him, is an interesting prospect. However, given Sean Payton’s attitude and record, one can assume that Wilson will be under more pressure than before. In fact, Payton may not even think twice about cutting Wilson if he doesn’t start pulling his weight.

Will Sean Payton give the Broncos fans a new-and-improved Russell Wilson next season? Or is Payton soon going to realize that it’s better to head off in another direction?

