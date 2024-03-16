“I Don’t Like That Though”: Deion Sanders Reacts On the Idea Of Becoming a Grandpa, Days After Daughter Deiondra Confirmed Pregnancy Rumors

Coach Prime’s family is about to grow bigger after her eldest daughter, Deiondra, confirmed her pregnancy rumors. However. it appears Deion Sanders feels overwhelmed with the idea of becoming a grandpa.

Recently, Colorado’s head coach Deion Sanders appeared on the “Today Show” to promote his newly launched book, “Elevate and Dominate.” However, in a segment when he was asked about becoming a grandparent, the ex-cornerback had a hilarious reaction to it.

Deion Sanders expressed pride in his daughter, Deiondra, who is 34 years old and is apparently expecting a child. Sanders stated that he is happy for her and believes she is ready for this next chapter in her life. He stated,

“I don’t like that though. I love my daughter first of all, I’m proud. She’s 34. So I’m happy. She’s ready and she’s prepared and it’s a blessing. Yes, but I don’t know if I’m ready to be a grandpa.”

However, he also jokingly admitted to feeling unsure about being ready to step into the role of a grandfather. The hosts had a good time boosting his spirits and reassuring him that he’d make an excellent granddad.

Sanders, gearing up to be a grandparent for the first time, also received a thoughtful gift from the show’s hosts. They handed him a gift basket containing a beloved children’s book, “The Little Engine That Could,” and a white baby t-shirt featuring the show’s name, “Today” written on it.

Sanders was pleasantly surprised by the gesture as back in 2015 in a tweet he had mentioned that the book he received was one of his favorites, next to the Bible.

Social Media Reacts to Deion Sanders’ Impending Grandparenthood

When Deiondra saw her dad’s interview about becoming a granddad on Instagram after the “Today Show” posted a clip. She left a comment on the video saying, “Lol Aww, thank you “. Later she also shared a story on Instagram while sharing the video and writing “Papa Prime Lol”.

Football fans joined in on the conversation, leaving funny comments in the sections below. Some joked that when the baby arrives, Coach Prime would be the overprotective grandparent who won’t let anyone hold the baby.

A fan stated, “He’ll be the main one that won’t let anyone else hold the baby :)”

Another one wrote, “That’s gone be HIS baby as soon as it gets here! Watch! “

A social media user said, “Grandpa Prime gon have the grandbaby reciting The Little Engine That Could while doing up downs during tummy time.”

A different one expressed, “Awwww he is so happy!! Papa Prime. God is Faithful”

Someone else mentioned, “You will absolutely love being a Grandparent!!! better than being a parent”

Deiondra announced she was pregnant with R&B singer Jacquees’ baby on Friday, March 8th. She also shared a heartfelt Instagram post announcing her pregnancy recently, expressing how unexpected but deeply meaningful it is for her. She emphasized that despite the challenges she has faced, like multiple surgeries and health issues, she sees her pregnancy as a blessing from God.

Deiondra Sanders is the eldest among Deion Sanders’ five children. From his first marriage to Carolyn Chambers, she shares the spotlight with her brother Deion Jr. With Sanders’ second wife, Pilar Biggers-Sanders, came three more siblings namely, Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi. Both Shilo and Shedeur are football players on the Colorado Buffaloes team, where their father, Deion Sanders, serves as the head coach.