Deion Sanders Gives Another Booster Dose to Colorado’s Offense With Matthew Bedford; Here’s All You Need to Know About the Former Indiana Guard

Deion Sanders has been making notable strides in a bid to fulfill his commitment to revamping the offensive line. Just last week, the Colorado Buffaloes secured five new offensive linemen through a combination of the transfer portal and recruiting efforts. The positive trend persists as former Indiana OL, Matthew Bedford, declares his commitment to the Buffaloes.

Advertisement

Matthew Bedford brings a wealth of experience to the team. The offensive lineman from Cordova, Tennessee, stands at an impressive 6-feet-6 and weighs 305 pounds. He started 38 out of 41 games for the Hoosiers over the last five seasons, with 11 starts at left guard, 10 at right guard, nine at right tackle, and eight at left tackle.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MatthewBedfor14/status/1734721539176632376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/On3sports/status/1734724859790344688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bedford joins forces with teammate Kahlil Benson, who recently committed to Colorado on Saturday. Matthew Bedford’s stellar performance in 2023 earned him the impressive title of the sixth-highest-graded offensive lineman in the Big Ten, according to PFF.

Despite doubts from analysts and anonymous coaches about Sanders’ ability to revamp the offensive line in the offseason, he has proven them wrong in just a week. Deion Sanders‘ recruiting prowess and magnetic appeal to players is undeniable. Now, the challenge lies in translating individual talents into cohesive on-field performance.

As Colorado transitions to the Big 12 conference, adapting to the new competitive landscape becomes crucial for the program’s success. The 2024 football season holds promising matchups for the Colorado team, featuring former rival Nebraska, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Deion Sanders’ Recruiting Prowess Elevates Colorado Buffs’ Standing

Coach Prime’s squad eyes a more forgiving schedule, potentially paving the way for Colorado’s first winning NCAA football season since 2016 under Coach Mike MacIntyre. Despite a disappointing 4-8 record in the previous season, the team showcased a fiery start, fueled by Shedeur Sanders’ Heisman candidacy. Now, the injection of Matthew Bedford’s enthusiasm raises hopes for a contagious spirit, propelling the team towards another successful campaign in Boulder.

Advertisement

Bedford, bringing one remaining year of eligibility, becomes the fifth offensive lineman to transfer to Colorado within a week, alongside Benson, Justin Mayers (UTEP), Tyler Johnson (Houston), and Yakiri Walker (UCONN).

The Buffaloes made waves with a commitment from five-star recruit Jordan Seaton. Their Class of 2024 boasts 17 commits, featuring 10 recruits and seven transfers, with seven dedicated to the offensive line. Currently, 247Sports.com ranks Colorado’s incoming class 26th overall and second among Big XII teams, following only Texas Tech.