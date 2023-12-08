Deion Sanders Reinforces Son Shedeur With a Five Star Addition to the Colorado Offensive Line

Colorado’s offensive line faced continuous struggles this season, leaving quarterback Shedeur Sanders unprotected. The team concluded with a 4-8 record in Shedeur’s inaugural season at Colorado, enduring a total of 52 sacks. The defensive woes were matched by offensive line shortcomings, drawing concern from fans and pundits alike.

Shedeur Sanders achieved a school record for passing yardage despite the O-line struggle. He bagged 3,230 yards in a challenging season. His impressive performance extended to a national ranking of ninth in completion percentage at 69.3%.

Recently, Colorado beat writer Brian Howell took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal how Oregon QB Bo Nix was sacked only 10 times in his two seasons, while Sheduer was sacked a total of 11 times in only two and a half games. The sportswriter felt that Shedeur would do wonders under solid protection.

Unfortunately, Shedeur’s injuries also halted the “watch flex” move he popularized earlier in the season when the Buffs held a 4-2 record. Deion Sanders’s son is anticipated to conclude his collegiate career at Colorado as a senior in 2024, with one season of college eligibility remaining.

There are still uncertainties surrounding Shedeur’s declaration for the upcoming NFL draft. Deion has been very vocal about keeping his son in Colorado for one more year. He has even now landed a five-star commitment in the form of Jordan Seaton, who could be a great weapon for Shedeur.

Who is Jordan Seaton? Deion Sanders’ Five-Star Offensive Tackle Recruit

Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders secured the commitment of Jordan Seaton in a remarkable recruiting move. The nation’s top offensive tackle was announced on FS1’s Undisputed. Following previous successes in landing star recruits like Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain, Coach Prime continues to make waves in Colorado’s football program.

Jordan Seaton opted for the Buffaloes over football giants such as Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Ohio State. Standing at a towering 6-foot-5 and weighing 287 pounds, Seaton played a crucial role in IMG’s senior season. His impact was evident in IMG’s impressive offensive performance during his senior season, where they averaged 33.5 points and 155.4 rushing yards. Seaton credited Deion Sanders as a pivotal factor in his decision.

“You have to believe in ‘Coach Prime’. Having the opportunity to play with someone who has done it at the highest level, a gold-jacket level, very few can say they did that. I have two Heisman candidates, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. They’re amazing, you know how they go.” Seaton said on Undisputed.

Jordan Seaton’s commitment significantly bolsters Colorado’s 2024 class, reflecting Head Coach Deion Sanders‘ adept recruiting skills and positioning the Buffs for future triumphs. With an average player rating of 90.88, the Buffaloes’ 2024 class ranks an impressive 13th nationally, showcasing their commitment to securing top-tier talent.

Currently boasting 10 commitments for the class of 2024, Colorado may potentially add more before the early signing period, further solidifying their standing in the college football landscape.