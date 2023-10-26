Deion Sanders Gives Michael Vick a Glimpse of His Incredible Colorado Facility; “I Sleep Here on Friday Nights”

Deion Sanders is having the time of his life in Colorado. Coach Prime recently got a visit from legendary QB Michael Vick at his Colorado facility, and the coach couldn’t stop gushing about the place. As expected, even Vick was left impressed by everything the Folsom Field facility had to offer.

From reminiscing about their playing days to discussions about the current football scenario, the two legends had a reunion to be remembered. In a video shared by Well Off Media, the duo can be seen discussing all that Colorado has to offer, and Coach Prime had a fascinating story to share about his new home.

Michael Vick’s VIP Tour With Deion Sanders

The two met up before filming for an interview for the NFL on FOX. Deion Sanders gave the ex-Falcons QB a tour of his office at Colorado University and revealed a few of his favorite things to do there. The Colorado Buffaloes HC talked about his experience at Boulder thus far and then took the former NFL QB outside to his office balcony to reveal a stunning view.

Folson Field is wrapped in a hug by a massive leveled terrain, which results in a stunning view from inside the stadium. Vick was stunned by this incredible view, which was on full display from Prime’s special place. Sanders then revealed one of his favorite things to do relating to the beautiful view from his balcony and the thrill of crowds filling up the stadium. As Vick talked about the electric nature of fans entering a stadium before a game, Coach Prime revealed,

“I sleep here on Friday nights, when we play home. Cuz I like to see it empty, then it fill up. So by the time I wake up, they (fans) start to trickle in a little bit, you can see the tv cameras and all that. I love it dawg.“

The legends further talked about the beauty of the breathtaking view, as Vick pointed them out, and Sanders gushed about its beauty in the winters when they’re fully covered with snow. Sanders gave praise to Vick as well because of his impact on the black community and his ability to stay true to who he was. After discussing the players of the past, they started to talk about their respective eras with the Atlanta Falcons.

Ookie’s Son Might Follow His Dad’s Footsteps

The reunion between the legends got nostalgic, but not before they discussed the future generation of football players. One of those spots might soon be claimed by Vick’s youngest, Mitez, who recently showed first interest in football. Although he is usually drawn to the toys section, this time he chose a football helmet while walking around Target. It was a Dolphins’ helmet, which is still nothing to the proud father’s eyes, who’s overjoyed to see his son finally take an interest in football. When Sanders asked the former QB about his son, he said,

“He just got his first helmet. He was in Target. Usually he picking up toys, picked up a helmet. it was a Dolphins helmet but I was like that’s a start. And then he has just been talking about it the last couple weeks. Dad, I wanna play football, dad, I wanna play football. So for Halloween, he’s going to be a football player.“

If Mitez’s love for football continues, Vick might turn to the Colorado godfather. Sanders has made a forceful presence in the college football scene with his unbeatable influence, and the youngster could certainly learn a thing or two under his shadow.