Super Bowl 1: Who played and won in Super Bowl 1?

Super Bowl Bowl 56 is just around the corner. But who played in the first edition of Super Bowl in NFL history.

Super Bowl 56 will take place this Sunday. The Joe Burrow Bengals had an incredible Cinderella run to make it to the Bowl for the first time since 1988 after beating reigning AFC Champs Kansas City Chiefs.

The LA Rams beat World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the San Francisco 49ers to make their 2nd championship game in 4 years after going all in to win now.

Who are you riding with in Sur Bowl LVI? 🔁 for Bengals ❤️ for Rams pic.twitter.com/NimvhK4oBz — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 7, 2022

Who played and won Super Bowl 1

Super Bowl 1, known previously as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, was played between the Green Bay Packers of the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs of the AFL. The game was played on January 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Given that it was the first game between the 2 conferences, it came with a lot of heat and rivalry.

Kansas City’s high-powered offence led the AFL in points scored (448) and total rushing yards (2,274). Quarterback Len Dawson was the top-rated passer in the AFL, completing 159 of 284 (56%) of his passes for 2,527 yards and 26 touchdowns. And together with HC Hank Stram, led the Chiefs to an 11–2–1 record and the Super Bowl berth.

The Green Bay Packers, under legendary HC Vince Lombardi, were the NFL’s first real dynasty. Packers veteran quarterback Bart Starr was the top-rated quarterback in the NFL for 1966, and won the NFL MVP, completing 156 of 251 (62.2%) passes for 2257 yards (9.0 per attempt), 14 touchdowns, and only three interceptions.

The NFL was considered the superior conference heading into first Super Bowl. And so understandable, the Green Bay Packers blew out the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10, in a 2nd half shutout. Bart Starr was also named the first Super Bowl MVP.

A Fan’s View Of The First AFL-NFL World Championship Game / Super Bowl I – Green Bay #Packers vs. Kansas City #Chiefs (Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum – January 15, 1967) #Football #History #NFL pic.twitter.com/b98ppnsDeq — Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) January 15, 2022

Also Read: Super Bowl Half-Time Show 2022 : Who is performing at Super Bowl 56?