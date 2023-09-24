“Better Get Me Right Now”: Deion Sanders Candidly Responds to Dan Lanning’s ‘Fighting for Clicks’ Comment, After Massive 6-42 Loss

CU football head coach Deion Sanders comes out of the locker room for the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

Deion Sanders’ dream run with Colorado has finally hit a roadblock. After a horrible injury to their star WR Travis Hunter, the Buffs were recently subjected to a humiliating defeat against Oregon and as expected, a few words were uttered in the press conference after the contest by Coach Prime.

As it turns out, Oregon’s head coach Dan Lanning had made a very strong comment about Deion’s unit fighting just for clicks, while his team fights for wins. Responding to Dan after the humiliating defeat, Deion had a rather soft response during the press conference.

Deion Sanders Politely Responds to Dan Lanning’s Harsh Pre-Game Comments

Dan Lanning had boosted the morale of his team by saying that the fairytale run for the Colorado Buffaloes will soon come to an end and they’ll be the ones to do it. He told his players that they are playing for wins while the opposition, are doing it for popularity and fame.

“The Cinderella story is over, man,” Lanning said per USA Today, before the game in the locker room. “They’re fighting for clicks. We’re fighting for wins. There’s a difference, right? There’s a difference. This game ain’t gonna be played in Hollywood. It’s gonna be played on the grass.”

Deion Sanders’ response to these comments after the game was rather mellow and it’s understandable, given the humiliation they were served. Sanders owned up to the situation and said that everyone in the unit is responsible for the loss, including himself. “I don’t say stuff just to say it for a click. One thing I can say honestly and candidly: You better get me right now,” Sanders said.

“This is the worst we’re gonna be. You better get me right now. We are all accountable for this. Let’s start with me,” Coach Prime added, indicating that his team will soon make a thumping comeback.

Robert Griffin Comes to Deion Sanders’ Rescue

After Colorado’s massive 6-42 loss, innumerable people took to X to blast Coach Prime, as if they were just waiting for something to go wrong with the Buffs. Looking at all this, RGIII responded to the hate against Coach Prime on his podcast RGIII and the Ones. Griffin said that one loss doesn’t change a thing and reiterated that Sanders will certainly bring success to Colorado in the long run.

“The hate for Coach Prime is based on jealousy. He coaches differently and has brought in record breaking audiences and value to Colorado. This loss to Oregon doesn’t change the fact that Coach Prime is a winner and will make Colorado one too,” RGIII said. The Buffaloes will be facing the USC Trojans next on 30th September and it promises to be another fascinating encounter.