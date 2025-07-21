When Steve Harvey Explained Why He Called Joe Namath the “First Black Quarterback” in the NFL

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; Joe Namath poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL Honors is known for being one of the more extravagant traditions of the football world. Figures from both gridiron past and present come together to celebrate the latest achievements of today’s athletes, allowing guests to cross paths with some of the most elite members of the game’s history.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the renowned comedic talent and TV personality, Steve Harvey, sat down to discuss his experience in being a part of this year’s event. While it may have been fun to meet figures such as Jim Brown, he suggested that nothing was a greater honor than for him to meet the former face of the New York Jets himself, Joe Namath.

“Back in my neighborhood, Joe Namath was the first black quarterback in the NFL,” Harvey joked.

“Simply because he had a fur coat, we adopted him. So that was a big moment for me, man. It was like one of the biggest gigs of my career, man, because I’m such a football fan. I’ve never missed a Super Bowl… I’ve seen every Super Bowl there is. “

Suffice it to say, from his on-field performances to his off-the-field fashion choices, Namath was one of the most eccentric characters in all of NFL history.

Remembering Joe Namath’s Greatest Outfits

The 82-year-old NFL Hall of Famer never failed to make the most of a public appearance. His younger days were filled with unique fashion trends, and he was routinely featured on the cover of various clothing-related magazines.

For the better part of the last six decades, Namath has become synonymous with fur coats and high-end sunglasses.

Even in his later years, Namath is still proving that his unique yet luxurious style is a timeless one. He famously made an appearance for the coin toss at Super Bowl XLVIII, where he was draped in a modern rendition of his classic fur coats.

No one at Shea Stadium that day will ever forget Joe Namath entering the game in his fur coat and directing a game-winning drive. pic.twitter.com/hUqeyzzai2 — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) December 6, 2018

While he’s certainly proud of the golden jacket that the NFL bestowed on him in 1985, it likely never comes out of Namath’s closet on account of the lack of fur. Then again, the former quarterback was likely one of the warmest folks in New York throughout those cold winters.

From his Hollywood-inspired outfits to his three-year reign on the gridiron throughout the late 1960s, Namath serves as a living reminder of a different time.

In honor of his 71st birthday today, we give you Joe Namath at Super Bowl XLVIII in a fur coat. pic.twitter.com/Stw9hpIw0V — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 1, 2014

The 1970s were one of the most culturally significant periods in all of American history, and much of that feeling can be recaptured when viewing Namath’s old photos. The swagger and funk of the era are perfectly encapsulated in each of those fur coats, and the prevailing sentiment of wanting to stand out is readily apparent in Namath himself.

Suffice it to say, everyone may not think it’s groovy, but as Harvey pointed out, those fashion choices were enough on their own to make Namath an icon of the times.