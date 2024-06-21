Deion Sanders Hypes Up NFL Superstar For Calling Out Media On the Negative Chatter

Deion Sanders has been no stranger to media criticism and has faced his share of slander. Going forward in this offseason, Coach Prime is now backing up DeAndre Hopkins for striking back at his critics. Sanders, often vocal about his takes, has once again spoken out, showing his support for Hopkins’ stance.

Hopkins recently shared an old video on Twitter, calling out “top executives” and mocking their doubts about his abilities. He tweeted, “Remember the articles from so-called top executives saying I can’t play anymore, In Ran We trust.” This tweet was a clear jab at those who had written him off.

In response, Deion Sanders praised Hopkins with a supportive tweet, writing,

They don’t understand that certain Dogs always Hunt. I’m betting on DHop and I don’t BET! <Gold Jacket https://t.co/tCU8zglEfB — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) June 20, 2024

This not only highlighted Sanders’ belief in Hopkins but also discredited any negativity that might surround the top athlete. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders’ support for the WR also shows his solidarity with athletes who push back against negative media narratives.

Known for his outspoken nature, Sanders has always been quick to defend fellow players, and this instance is no different. By publicly backing Hopkins, Sanders reinforced the message that talent and determination will always speak louder than critics.

Deion Sanders Debunking Lies Over Social Media

Recently, a story about Sanders reportedly making attendance at a Lil Wayne concert mandatory for his entire team went viral. The report claimed that this move was the final straw for a few Colorado transfers as Sanders’ son, Shedeur, opened the concert. The post read,

“Deion told us that we all had to be there to support his son Shedeur as a rapper,” further claiming it to be nothing but a ‘huge distraction’.

Deion Sanders debunked the rumor with humor, highlighting the absurdity of the claims. In an Instagram post, Sanders laughed off the allegations, calling them “one of the best lies I’ve heard.” He also added,

“God bless u and I pray u sleep well tonight because we are. Lawd JESUS.”

Deion Sanders’ response not only addressed the false story but also reinforced his reputation for not letting negative media chatter go unchallenged. Just as he stands by Hopkins, Sanders continues to stand firm against unnecessary criticism, proving that to be a force off the field as he was on it.