Deion Sanders Jr. Not at All Surprised By Colorado’s Fantastic Run This Year

The Colorado Buffaloes are firmly in control of their destiny this season as they head into the final stretch with an impressive 8-2 record. No one believed this was on the cards after a dismal first season under Deion Sanders, finishing 4-8. But of course, his kids did.

Doing a complete 180, the Buffs are Bowl-bound and sit second in the Big 12, with the same divisional record as BYU. It may surprise the naysayers and outside observers, but Deion Sanders Jr revealed that the team always believed they could do this:

“It’s definitely a blessing. It’s no surprise to us. We always thought this could happen. It’s not a shocker to us. We knew what were capable of but we just weren’t getting the job done.”

Bucky joined Zero 2 Sixty with Matt McClensey to break down his takeaways from Colorado’s win against Utah and preview Colorado vs. Kansas. Early in their riveting conversation, he highlighted that Coach Prime’s team recognized their potential to win but fell short of accomplishing it last year.

Deion Jr. emphasized that while it’s been a blessing to be in this position, the team must remain focused and perform at their best because everything can change in an instant.

Although their 8-2 record is seen as impressive by many, the team knows it’s not enough to settle for “good.” They must keep pushing forward, with their sights firmly set on the ultimate goal: the conference championship. There’s still plenty left to play for, and maintaining their momentum is crucial.

Bucky also took shots at so-called experts who have been undermining Colorado and Coach Prime since the start of the season:

“Experts ain’t really experts. They just talk. They don’t t really know football like that either. They just speak. They hear that in their earpiece and have personal feelings also included in that. They just talk crazy.”

The Buffaloes play Kansas this weekend. The Jayhawks might be 4-6 and 11th in Big 12 but they inflicted BYU their first defeat of the season last week.