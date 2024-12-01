Deion Sanders Left the Scene Swiftly, Avoiding His Ex-Wife Pilar as She Approached Sons Shedeur and Shilo During Senior Day Walk

Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers went their separate ways in 2015 after what was nothing short of a messy divorce. Since then, there has been an acrimonious vibe between the two. Even when Shilo went under the knife for a forearm injury in September, Deion refused to come to the health center until, of course, Pilar left. And much to Shilo’s dismay (and his brother Shedeur’s as well), the barrier between his parents still exists to this day.

Advertisement

Shilo Sanders, 24, played his last college game (excluding post-season matchups) on Saturday against Oklahoma State. Shedeur, too, will declare for the 2025 NFL draft. So, the matchup at Folsom Field, their last game there, was significant in every way. And the two brothers had Deion, their father, to walk alongside them for the Senior Day walk.

They looked so complete walking toward the middle of the field. It was an electric atmosphere, with fans cheering and players doing the same. However, when Pilar approached her two sons to exchange hugs and savor the moment that would never come again, Deion quickly took a detour, out of sight of the cameras. He patted Shilo and Shedeur on the back and turned left as soon as he saw his ex-wife.

The moment was briefly captured in Shilo’s latest YouTube video:

Did Deion Sanders just bolt after seeing his ex-wife Pilar 😐 pic.twitter.com/50EkBZ2L64 — ParziTalksNFL (@nfl_parzi) December 1, 2024

It turns out, though, Shilo and Shedeur somewhat planned for Deion to have to face Pilar during the Senior Day walk. A few minutes earlier in the video, the star safety can be heard saying that his QB brother got their mother to come onto the field from the stands.

Then, the video cuts to Shilo saying it would be “World War III” for Pilar and presumably his father to walk together. He didn’t clearly name his father, but his big smile said it all.

“We’re going to try to do the impossible, man. My brother just got my mom from the stands cause on Senior Night, we didn’t know we had to walk. They not gonna (unfinished sentence)… That’s like World War III trying them (Deion and Pilar) to get to walk together.”

Deion and Pilar were married for 14 years. In the end, the now-head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes was accused of domestic violence during the divorce filing. The custody battle was even nastier.

Deion also sued his former wife for $2.2 million for defamation and won the case. With all this in mind, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the two won’t have a cordial relationship anytime soon. However, even the biggest glaciers thaw, and Deion can too.