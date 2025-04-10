Deion Sanders Opens Up About the Ideal Landing Spot for Shedeur Sanders Amid QB Son’s Steelers Visit

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From the New York Giants to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the debate around Shedeur Sanders’ NFL landing spot continues to captivate fans. While the former Colorado quarterback hasn’t revealed a favorite destination, he has dropped several hints in recent months.

Shedeur wore custom New York Giants cleats and played alongside Malik Nabers in February, sparking speculation. In his own 2 Legendary podcast appearance, Shedeur mentioned the Raiders, Giants, and Browns as possible landing spots.

Meanwhile, Deion Sanders has made it clear he plans to step in if a “wrong” team drafts Shedeur. For Coach Prime, the right landing spot must match specific traits that support Shedeur’s growth.

“Someone who understands who he is, his skill set, what he brings to the table, how he can affect the culture, what he is really, really good at, where he may have limitations—someone that can see and someone that’s willing to listen, because he is all of the things I mentioned,” Sanders said in an interview with Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald.

Amid the conversation around the ideal landing spot, Shedeur is scheduled to visit the Steelers on Thursday. Pittsburgh, which holds the No. 21 pick in the upcoming draft, is a regular playoff contender. And if Shedeur slips outside the top 10, the Steelers could emerge as a serious destination.

Meanwhile, when asked to break down Shedeur as a player, Deion offered both praise and a wide-angle view of his son’s capabilities.

“He’s smart, man. Shedeur is very smart. You can’t lead the nation in completion percentage if you’re not smart. You can’t lead quarterbacks in the history of the game in completion percentage if you’re not a really smart quarterback,” Deion said. “He protects the ball really well. I can’t say his limitations, man, because you haven’t seen the best of him.”

Deion also emphasized Shedeur’s winning mentality, describing him as a competitor who “never lost.”

However, there has been an accusation recently from John Sigler of the Saints Wire that Deion is cleverly trying to manipulate the price at which Shedeur will be drafted by using the New Orlean Saints as a bait, so that other teams such as the Steelers would aggressively go for him.

On Colarado’s Pro Day recently, Deion was asked about the Saints going for Shedeur possibly because of his son’s stocks plummeting. Deion said the following in response –

“I like their colors, I like the city, I like the food, I like the people, I like the possibility.”

Whether it is a ploy from Deion or he just said it without any strings attached, time will tell. However, Shedeur isn’t the only son Deion is rooting for in this draft. His son, Shilo Sanders, who is working to secure a spot as an undrafted free agent, recently ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at Colorado’s Pro Day.

“I have two sons going into the draft. I’m excited. I’m happy for them. I am anticipating where they are going to go because this is the first time in their lives that they don’t have the capacity to call the shot. You choose your junior high, you choose your high school, you choose your college. Now you’re chosen,” Deion added.

Even though he would love to see his sons play together in the NFL, Deion admitted “that may not happen.” Meanwhile, despite receiving interest from pro teams, Coach Prime reaffirmed his commitment to Colorado by agreeing to a $54 million extension to stay with the Buffaloes.

With a clear focus on staying in college football, Deion plans to fully embrace his role as both a parent and passionate supporter as his sons take their next step toward the NFL.