“California State Tax Is Crazy”: 49ers DE Arik Armstead Paying 49.3% Tax On $393,000 Game Check Sends Fans In a Frenzy

Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) during warmups before the start of the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Arik Armstead has been a beast in tackling for the San Francisco 49ers. However, when it comes to tackling his taxes, it appears to be a different challenge for the DT. In a recent revelation, a cheque from his recent games sparked intense chatter among the NFL community.

The 49ers Defensive End had his contract restructured this season. Before it underwent the changes, Arik Armstead received around $390k for every game. This included a take home salary of almost half of the original amount, as he had to pay a whopping 49.3 percent in tax.

The post was directed at one of the harshest tax regimes in the State of California, which made the defensive tackle lose almost half of what he earned in a week. It emerged as quite a shock for those who were unaware of the tax regime and an upset point for those who thought the rates were quite high. As soon as the post made it to X, fans went into a frenzy expressing their comparison with teams in places that have no tax on income.

A frustrated fan wrote,

Another fan chimed in, noting how other states do not impose such hefty taxes, commenting,

However, some also supported the regime with ‘Tax the Rich’ comments, calling it ‘normal’.

Another fan concurred and wrote,

A reliable weapon on the defense, Armstead has recently restructured his contract with the Niners in order for the team to make room for cap space.

Arik Armstead Agrees to a Restructured Deal with the 49ers

Arik Armstead played only 9 games in the 2022 season, however this season, he has already stepped into the field for eight games. The star DE signed a 4-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, with $40 million guaranteed at signing, according to Spotrac. However, Armstead later agreed to a restructured deal with the team, which now comes down to a $390,000 weekly payout before tax.

In 2023, the star DE will earn a base salary of $1.165 million, a restructure bonus of $14.725 million, and a workout bonus of $100k. Notably, he will carry a cap hit close to $12 million, and a deep cap value close to $37 million.

The Niners started this season off with a terrific 5-game winning streak, but they are now struggling to maintain their footing. They are set to take on the Bengals next week, and the anticipation has reached fever pitch. Which team do you think will take home the victory?