Drake Maye Recalls Dad’s Bold Advice While Breaking Down His Dime Throw to Stefon Diggs

It may have taken a while, but Stefon Diggs was finally able to get his revenge on the Buffalo Bills, and he has no one other than Drake Maye to thank for it. The newfound QB-WR duo was able to pull off one of the biggest upsets of Week 5, and as a result, the New England Patriots now have their best regular-season start since the departure of Tom Brady.

The highlight of the night came when the UNC product was able to connect with his veteran wide receiver on what could only be described as an immaculate throw. In a week that was filled with plenty of drama and big plays, this one’s managed to stand out as one of the best.

THIS ANGLE OF DRAKE MAYE'S THROW 😍 What a DIME to Diggs. pic.twitter.com/tuKXVIG0Jf — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 6, 2025

According to Maye, however, it was father, more so than anyone else, who was most responsible for what is now the best pass of his career. During the Patriots’ post-game interview, Maye gleefully noted that,

“My dad always said that, in basketball or baseball, if it’s the last play or the last shot, you want the ball in my hands. I’m not going to lose that mindset. I’m going to keep that mindset for my whole career.”

Throughout the first month of the season, Diggs and Maye had struggled when it came to getting on the same page. Prior to Week 5, the veteran wideout was averaging a little more than 53 yards per game.

Nevertheless, the two of them finally managed to generate the yardage totals that many of us had been expecting. After catching just 19 passes throughout the first four weeks of the season, Diggs was able to exact his revenge to the tune of 10 catches and 146 receiving yards.

Suffice to say, their combined performances were more than enough to remind Patriots fans of some rather fond memories.

No one: Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs tonight: pic.twitter.com/40Gaugrcfd — TB EGO (@TomBradyEgo) October 6, 2025

After ruining the Bills’ perfect season, New England will now get a favorable pair of matchups throughout the next two weeks. They are set to travel down to New Orleans to take on the lowly Saints in Week 6.

Once business has been handled there, they’ll travel back up north to take on an equally unimpressive Tennessee Titans squad. Seeing as both of those teams are currently averaging less than 19 points per game and have a combined total of two wins on the season, New England figures to be holding a 5-2 record by the time they play their next home game in Week 8.

It may have taken a while, but the Patriots are finally trending upwards again, and that’s all that anyone can ask for in a post-Tom Brady world.