$25 million Hollywood actor used Aaron Rodgers’ Covid-19 stance for the punchline of his Netflix special

Aaron Rodgers had a wild 2021-22 season including a Covid-19 controversy which ended up being a joke for a famous Hollywood actor.

The star quarterback made headlines when he contracted Covid-19 during the 2021-22 season. However, it wasn’t him getting Covid-19 that caused such a massive stir.

After his diagnosis, it was revealed that Rodgers hadn’t taken the Covid-19 vaccine. However, earlier in the year, Rodgers claimed that he was ‘immunized’ giving people the impression that he had been vaccinated.

That wasn’t the case. NFL fans, media, analysts and players felt betrayed as the NFL had special rules for players who weren’t vaccinated. Rodgers had broken protocol and put others at risk.

After the season, he proceeded to take shots against president Joe Biden for using the vaccine as propaganda to gain votes and approval ratings.

“When the president of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it’s because him and his constituents, which — I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking — but I guess he got 81 million votes,” Rodgers erupted.

Also Read: Skip Bayless Claims $33 Million Baker Mayfield Should Start Over “BUST” Sam Darnold

Aaron Rodgers became the punchline of a joke by famous Hollywood actor

Aaron Rodgers’ Covid-19 stance is incredibly controversial, and as such, it became great content for memes and mockery. Aziz Ansari spared Rodgers no mercy either.

Ansari is a famous Hollywood actor, and he has a Netflix special called Nightclub Comedian. Aziz Ansari has a net worth of $25 million. In his special, Ansari poked fun at the Packers quarterback.

“It’s like, alright. Calm down. He’s a football player,” Ansari joked. “He read some articles. He got skeptical. He did some research. Are you stunned he came to the wrong conclusion?

“Did you really think he was gonna crack the case? Did you think Fauci was gonna be out there, like, ‘I just got off the phone with Aaron Rodgers?’ This poor guy. It’s like we’re all in high school and we’re making fun of the quarterback for doing bad on the science test.”

Ansari also noted how Rodgers lied about his vaccination status as although he said he was ‘immunized’, it wasn’t the same as being vaccinated. Ansari compared Rodgers saying he was immunized to him claiming, “My doctors gave me some powders from Jamba Juice.”

Our first stand-up special of 2022: @AzizAnsari – Nightclub Comedian, out now. pic.twitter.com/FIhTCWcyNN — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) January 25, 2022

Also Read: Tom Brady and Donald Trump’s Relationship Took a Hit Because of Food and Gisele Bündchen