Deion Sanders Raises Voice Against Other School Coaches Who Are Manipulating Recruits’ Decision of Joining Colorado

As soon as Deion Sanders took over the Colorado Buffaloes, his first set of actions was to overhaul the team and turn it into a solid playoff contender. The start of the season left quite the mark among fans and critics, even significantly raising his credibility as a coach and a leader. Consequently, many new and top-tier recruits wanted to join the Buffs, mainly for the sole reason of being trained under the Prime Effect. However, as time went by, there seemed to be a gradual decline.

Advertisement

Increased challenges and the O-line malfunction that CU has displayed have led the recruits to opt out of their initial commitments with the team. The recent rumors of Sanders joining Texas A&M only made it worse. Adding even more fuel to the fire, other school coaches are making it increasingly difficult for the new recruits by manipulating them.

Coach Prime is not one to hold back his thoughts. Spotting instances of such manipulations by other coaches, Deion Sanders chose to raise his voice against all who have chosen to take undue advantage of the situation. The rumors of his transition are being used by other team heads to lure the best recruits to join them.

Advertisement

Deion Sanders Calls Out Unnamed Coaches for Luring Recruits Away from CU

Coach Prime is not shaken by challenges and has reiterated his choice to remain with the Colorado Buffaloes again and again. However, according to reports, a handful of unnamed schools used dirty tactics to present his potential transition to Texas A&M Aggies Football in order to drive them away from CU. Sanders called them out in a recent conversation with 247 Sports, saying,

“I don’t talk about any other coaches or teams or staffs. I don’t believe in that,” followed by, “I am not going to put you down so I can stand up. I’ve never been that type of player or person in my life. But all these other schools are telling these young men and their families I am not going to be [with Buffaloes].”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CBSNewsColorado/status/1725177946271522942?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moreover, Prime mentioned that the Colorado Buffaloes possess immense potential. He also clarified in the past that his trust lies in the process and has preached it to his team. However, the withdrawal of a four-star recruit, Winston Watkins Jr., this week has definitely delivered another blow to their image.

His rumored transition to the Aggies and a spot on an NFL team have remained widely discussed. Additionally, the struggles of CU have only grown week after week. But except for a few diminishing losses, like against the Oregon Ducks, the Buffaloes have put up a fight. Their priority for the next season should be to upgrade both the O-line and fortify the defense.