Deion Sanders Revealed the Time a High School Baseball Coach Messed With Him, Back When He Was Bald

Deion Sanders is a man of talent and confidence but relates to personal struggles like many others. The two-time Super Bowl champion faced hair loss earlier in his life, causing him to opt for hair restoration services from ‘Restore‘. Remembering one of the most hilarious moments associated with his baldness, Deion Sanders talked about a time he was picked on by a colleague but hit back.

Sanders started coaching baseball at the high school level, and his co-coach Harvey, picked on him for his bald head. With a pinch of salt, Coach Prime took it upon himself to get out of his signature bald look but with a permanent solution. Talking to ‘Restore,’ Prime talked about using Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s catchphrase to voice his intent to bounce back.

“Matter of fact, I was coaching a baseball game in high school a few days after. I truly believe so because I remember, my other coach, Coach Harvey. Matter of fact, he was messing with me about it,” said Deion Sanders chuckling, as he continued, “And I said, I kept telling him I’ll be back you know, like Schwarzenegger, I’ll be back.”

And bounce back he did, now enjoying his full head of hair. Deion Sanders’ hair loss caused him to shave his head for a substantial period before he decided to go for hair restoration. He chose and now advocates the installation of hair plugs in Chicago’s RESTORE studio.

Getting His Hair Back Helped Coach Prime Get Back His Confidence

Deion Sanders, like many men, started losing his hair in his early 20s. This impacted his self-confidence immensely and he decided to take charge of the problem and decided to fully shave his head in 1997. This is not the first time he has been vocal about his hair restorative procedure, first speaking about his procedure in 2019.

According to Coach Prime, it helped him get back his confidence, and credited the procedure for bringing back his swagger and changing his life. Deion gave a bunch of hair loss treatments a shot over time, yet it seemed like nothing really did the trick. He began to doubt if there was really a one-size-fits-all solution out there for African American men.

However, a turning point came when he saw his friend Brian Urlacher sporting a rejuvenated, thick mane on television. “I texted him ‘WE NEED TO TALK’ – and he told me I needed to talk to the team at RESTORE” Deion recounted. Brian directed him to reach out to the RESTORE team, setting in motion a potential solution for Deion’s hair loss struggles.