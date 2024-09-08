“We Would Do the Exact Same Thing To Y’all”: Deion Sanders’ Son Slams Nebraska For Mocking Shedeur Sanders After the Game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers waited a whole year to redeem themselves against the Colorado Buffaloes. In a redo of the Week 2 matchup that fetched them a 36-14 loss last year, the Buffaloes handed them a 28-10 decisive win. Even Shedeur Sanders with his 244 passing yards and high-spiritedness, couldn’t quite fight through. However, the Cornhuskers took the opportunity to sweeten their victory a little more with their locker room celebration.

After the game, Nebraska rubbed salt in Colorado’s wound by mocking Shedeur in his style. They blasted ‘Perfect Timing’ from Shedeur Sanders, playing the lines “They told me bust down my AP, perfect timing (perfect timing) Got them baguettes up on my neck, I stay shining (stay shining),” in their locker room even borrowing a Shedeur classic celebration move. But, this wasn’t sticking well with Deion Sanders Jr. who reacted via an Instagram post.

Deion Sanders’ eldest son, Deion Jr., who runs the “Well Off Forever” Instagram account, wasn’t about to let that slide unacknowledged. The account reposted the video, captioning,

“Y’all deserve it. Turn up Nebraska. We would do the exact same thing to y’all.”

Nebraska certainly had the last laugh in their rivalry against CU or Shedeur to be precise, which started with Shedeur obliterating them last year.

Nebraska’s Redemption Against Shedeur Sanders-Led Buffaloes

With Shedeur taking several hits and losing the game by a big margin, Nebraska fans were all prepared to mock him and remind him why it was called a rivalry game.

However, CU fans backed Shedeur saying that Shedeur still won in the end since he had the entire Nebraska team dancing to his song.

It was truly a redemption campaign for Nebraska as they had been waiting an entire year for this day. In Week 2 of the 2024 regular season, they made sure to settle the score with a 28-10 victory as opposed to a 36-14 loss in 2023.

Nebraska came out firing and managed to shut out Colorado in the first half. Meanwhile, Sanders and his offense struggled to make any progress. The Buffaloes quarterback was under constant pressure, and despite managing 244 passing yards, he threw a costly interception from his own end zone, which Nebraska capitalized for a pick-six.

The Cornhuskers’ defense sacked Shedeur five times, reminding him of the record 50+ sacks that he took last year. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes struggled to gain any ground, rushing for just 16 total yards. By the fourth quarter, Sanders was taken out of the game after a helmet-to-helmet hit, and Nebraska had already coasted to a 28-0 lead by halftime.

Though the sweet revenge came for Nebraska, it offered much of a motivation to the Buffaloes early on in the season.