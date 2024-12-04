Deion Sanders’ Sophomore DL Nikhil Webb Walker Starts GoFundMe Campaign to Raise $10,000 for His and His Mother’s Health Struggles

Sophomore defensive lineman for the Colorado Buffaloes, Nikhil Webb Walker, was tragically diagnosed with lymphoma back in October. It was a heartbreaking announcement, as Walker was immediately set to undergo chemotherapy. After struggling to get through the financial struggles that come with cancer, he set up a GoFundMe campaign.

The Deion Sanders product set up the campaign all by himself. With a lofty goal of $10,000, Walker expressed that he needs help with medical bills. He wrote his story underneath the fundraiser, stating, “What started as a small bump on my chest has turned into something life-changing.” Powerful words from Walker, as he continued to drive home the story.

He then shared that his mother had also been dealing with health issues over the past few years, specifically with her kidneys. Walker’s mother actually needs a kidney transplant but chose to postpone her surgery after learning about her son’s diagnosis in order to take care of him. This really goes to show just how selfless and strong a mother can be.

“She’s the real MVP of the story,” Walker proclaimed. “My mom has always been the strongest person I know, constantly putting others before herself, and now she’s doing it again — this time for me.”

Furthermore, Walker explained how he can’t do this battle alone and that he’s going to need all the help he can get. In times like these, he further noted, it’s important to have a community around him. And what a community Walker has built.

As of today, the campaign has $28,000 in donations and counting. People everywhere who read Walker’s story are even donating today. Coach Prime has also been in massive support of his player ever since the diagnosis was made public.

Originally, when he was diagnosed, Walker told Sanders that he didn’t want to publicize the news and be a distraction to the team. But Sanders quickly shot that idea down, telling Walker, “First of all, you’re never a distraction. You’re a blessing. You allow us to understand what life really is.”

It’s true that in sports players, coaches, and fans alike will invest time in the game in order to get away from real-life distractions like cancer. But Sanders thinks it’s important to recognize that what they play is just a game.

“We play this childish game we call football that we can make millions of dollars on, and we give people satisfaction,” said Sanders. “We give them ups and downs and any kind of emotion, but what you’re doing is real.”

Potent words from the former multi-athlete star. Having already used his redshirt season; Walker is set to return to the Buffaloes roster next season as a Junior.