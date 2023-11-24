Deion Sanders Strengthens Colorado Defense After Receiving Commitment From Four-Star Recruit Kam Mikell

Deion Sanders pledged to paint a new image for the unranked Colorado Buffaloes this season. Even with his continued leadership, the team has yet to leave a mark, even missing the postseason berth. However, his resolve to overhaul the team has never left its pace as Coach Prime looks to strengthen CU with four-star recruits like Kam Mikell.

Advertisement

An influx of fresh talents has been witnessed in the Buffaloes team this season, most of whom are impressed by Sanders’ coaching style. Though his debut season with the team did not yield the desired results, the national support from fans and aspiring athletes has never left their side.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/buffs_culture/status/1727784871945179499?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In a significant development highlighting the ongoing overhaul of the team, Kam Mikell committed to the Colorado football program. The four-star prospect from Georgia revealed this news on Thanksgiving Day. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound cornerback plans to be a dual-threat star, just like Travis Hunter.

Kam has a refreshing record, being rated as the tenth-best CB in next year’s class. Moreover, he has amassed 1,083 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in 10 games. His average is 7.7 yards per carry. In 2021, he threw for 465 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Kam Mikell Has a Sense of Familiarity With the CU Program

Kam Mikell highlighted that he felt homebound in Colorado’s environment. His familiarity with Nick Williams, who was his main recruiter, will help him play defense gradually. In his address to On3, Mikell said,

“I talk to everyone on the staff and it all seems like family,” followed by, “I am closer with Nick Williams because he was my main recruiter in the process. I would start out playing receiver and slowly in with defense.”

Nonetheless, Mikell is in the 143rd position in the 2024 ESPN Top 300 player rankings. He had offers from all considerable football programs, including Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. The Colorado Buffaloes are up with nine high school commitments in the early signing period.

Advertisement

However, Mikell’s induction is in the top tier, as he joined Aaron Butler and Brandon Davis-Swain, CU’s next-year class. Kam is second among the 2024 recruits in NIL value with a $108k valuation.

Other significant additions to the CU program are Zycarl Lewis, Amontrae Bradford, Eric Brantley Jr., and Danny O’Neil, all of whom are three-star recruits. The list also consists of Omar White, Micah Welch, and Gavin Layton, all of whom together form the foundational 2024 class.

This list is again devoid of any more names that would join the Colorado Program through the transfer portals this season. With Deion Sanders’ innovative use of the portal following his transition, his execution for the next season is eagerly awaited by CU followers.