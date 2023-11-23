Rob Gronkowski Doubles Down on Tom Brady’s Remarks by Claiming QBs Don’t Deserve to Be in the MVP Consideration This Season

Dec 20, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) warm up before the start of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

It has only been a few days since Tom Brady bashed the NFL for its ‘mediocrity’ in limiting defensive plays with barbaric penalties. He feels that the current landscape of the league hinders quarterbacks from needing to execute plays that will save their receiving corps. Brady’s former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, resonates with his opinion and even made a dreadfully honest take on how QBs do not deserve an MVP spot this season.

During his recent chat on the ‘Up & Adams’ show, Rob Gronkowski expressed that skilled players rather than a quarterback should be the favorite pick in the MVP race this season. He added that there are currently six quarterbacks on the list of MVP contenders, but emphasized that they do not deserve it.

In Gronk’s view, while quarterbacks can throw for 400+ yards in a game, other players simply cannot reach that milestone. He also brought up Tom Brady, mentioning how his former teammate recently stated that the ‘product’ on the field isn’t consistent in the current landscape. Therefore, a skilled player should be considered for the MVP, whether it’s a cornerback or a running back.

Rob Gronkowski Names His MVP Contender for This Season

While discussing the current MVP consideration race, the ex-Patriots TE picked 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey as his non-QB MVP contender. He added that the two-time Pro Bowler has had a dominant season this year, adding touchdown after touchdown every week. He also mentioned Browns DE Myles Garrett, who has been killing it on the defensive front and deserves a place in the MVP race.

“It would be Christian McCaffrey. I mean, the guy is going out there and scoring touchdowns every week,” Rob said. “He’s leading the way for the San Francisco 49ers, who are in a great place right now, who are gonna make the playoffs. He had another touchdown last week. He is the main focal point on that offense.”

The league has been bombarded with criticism lately due to limiting defensive plays. Quarterbacks are no longer trying to ignore passing through the middle of the field, which even Tom Brady couldn’t do due to the risk of injuring his teammates.

The MVP consideration, on the other hand, has always favored quarterbacks. It has been more than a decade since RB Adrian Peterson won the coveted award. This year could certainly be different, but then again, those skilled players are competing against QBs like Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes.