NFL Week 17 Picks: Jeff Saturday Backs Eagles Over Bills After Philadelphia Finds Its “Formula”

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense may seem more fun when the passing game is clicking. But that’s not what drives this team to success.

During their recent three-game losing skid, the Birds averaged just 94.7 rushing yards. During their even more recent two-game winning streak, they’re averaging 195 yards on the ground. Correlation doesn’t always mean causation, but that seems pretty clear-cut.

Unsurprisingly, one person who is happy to see the Eagles return to their ground-and-pound ways is former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday. Now working for ESPN as a pundit, he applauded the Eagles for getting back on track using what got them to the Super Bowl last year: hard-nosed, running football.

“The formula for them winning, that we beat the drum on all season. Everyone wanted them to be more explosive, more down the field, all this kind of stuff… Getting back to that formula, gives them the best chance to win,” Saturday said during a segment on Get Up.

"You've got to know your formula to win, I think they're finding that and getting back to that." ✍️ Jeff Saturday shares his thoughts on the Eagles ahead of Week 17 🏈 pic.twitter.com/nQj5LdniWS — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 23, 2025

Overall, this season, the Eagles are 10-5. In their 10 wins, they have averaged 142.4 rushing yards per game, which would be fourth in the NFL. In their five losses, Philly has managed just 80.4 rushing yards per game, which would be second-worst in the NFL. The Eagles have only rushed for 100+ yards in one loss this season, and it was the one that went to overtime.

And as Saturday pointed out, teams in this modern NFL don’t want to play that rough-and-tumble, physical running game in the trenches. Especially not in the cold in December and January.

“And here’s the deal: most teams in the NFL don’t want to play that style of football. So if you can get it down to the fourth quarter, and you’re playing great defense, and you can run it decently, and you’re committed to running it. The Seahawks have won a lot of games doing this ya’ll! … Same formula! You’ve gotta know your formula to win. I think the [Eagles] are finding that and getting back to it.”

The Seahawks are actually 20th in rushing and 25th in rushing efficiency, so we’re not sure about the comparison there. But the point stands: teams that can run the ball late in games have a massive advantage.

And heading into a huge inter-conference matchup in Week 17 with the Buffalo Bills (who have the third-worst run defense in football), all eyes are on Saquon Barkley and the running game. Philly doesn’t have a ton to play for—the No. 1 seed is likely out of reach—but the No. 2 seed is very much in play.

And head coach Nick Sirianni said he’s not sitting any of his starters. He’s going all out on the road in snowy Buffalo.