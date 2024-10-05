Edgar Allan Poe Moved to New York When He Was 35; Is Davante Adams Following a Similar Path?

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs with the ball as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) defends during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Amid trade speculation, Davante Adams took to Instagram to post a picture of renowned writer Edgar Allan Poe, accompanied by the quote: “Believe nothing you hear and half of what you see.”

This cryptic message has sparked rumors suggesting that Adams might be eyeing a trade with the Ravens. Interestingly, the team is named after one of Poe’s most famous works, The Raven, published in 1845.

On the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee and his team delved into the meaning behind Adams’ post, highlighting that Poe died in Baltimore and is buried there. They added that even the Ravens’ mascots are named Edgar, Allan, and Poe.

The discussion took an interesting turn when a team member noted the New York connection, bringing the Jets into the picture:

“He (Edgar Allan Poe) moved to New York when he was 35,” said the team member. This prompted Pat McAfee to speculate, “Maybe Davante Adams is going to the New York Jets.”

It’s unclear if Adams intended to hint at a move to New York or was merely expressing his frustrations about the trade rumors with a quote from one of his favorite authors.

At present, the Jets and Ravens are seen as Adams’ potential destinations. Given his past connection with Aaron Rodgers, the Jets appear to be the frontrunners. However, no definitive evidence suggests a move is imminent.

Additionally, the reference to Poe aligns more closely with the Ravens’ narrative, considering Adams’ previous interest in playing alongside Lamar Jackson. Adding another layer to the speculation, McAfee raised the possibility of Adams joining the New York Giants.

Interestingly, Poe’s death anniversary falls on October 7, which could mean Adams is paying an early tribute while also reflecting on his current situation. So, what does this Instagram story mean?

Maybe Adams is just miserable right now

McAfee admitted he hadn’t read any of Poe’s works. However, he shared his thoughts on Adams’ cryptic post, suggesting it might be an expression of his feelings regarding the trade rumors.

The reason for such a viewpoint is justifiable, given that NFL players often quote their favorite authors to convey hidden messages.

“Maybe Davante is saying, ‘I’m sorry, I’m a little miserable right now. You know, Edgar Allan Poe—that’s how I feel on the inside. Maybe he’s working through it right now.”

While uncertainty looms over Davante’s trade status, both Rodgers and Jackson would welcome his talent, considering his production numbers. For now, it remains unclear where Adams’ priorities lie.