Deion Sanders Targets 6’5” Hidden Gem for Colorado After Losing Four WRs to the NFL

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Coach Deion Sanders is facing a significant rebuild in Colorado. With stars like Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and others making their way to the big leagues, Coach Prime needs to bring new talent to take his team to the expected heights.

He has already signed 14 high school recruits on National Signing Day, with notable additions like four-star QB Julian Lewis, four-star offensive lineman Carde Smith, and defensive end London Merritt. While Sanders focuses on rebuilding through the transfer portal, with players like quarterback Kaidon Salter and offensive lineman Mana Taimani joining, there is still a gap in the receiving corps.

The Buffs are notably thin at receiver, especially with their most experienced wideouts—Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester, and Tory Horton—all heading to the NFL. Although Colorado has signed several incoming wideouts, the team lacks a proven, experienced playmaker to take the pressure off their new quarterbacks. This is where former USF receiver Sincere Brown, who is entering the transfer portal, could be a game-changer.

Standing at 6’5″ and weighing 190 lbs, Brown could be the tall, experienced target that Deion Sanders needs. Last season at USF, he caught 61 passes for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns and averaged nearly 17 yards per catch, along with 8.6 yards after the catch.

Despite interest from several big programs—including UCLA, Louisville, Michigan, UNC, Utah, and Texas A&M—Brown will be visiting Colorado this spring, and the Buffs are hoping to secure his commitment.

The competition for Brown’s services is fierce, but a transfer expert believes Colorado has a strong chance of landing him, especially following Coach Prime’s recent contract extension. Deion Sanders is committed to the Buffs through 2029, thanks to a five-year, $54 million contract, which strengthens the program’s stability and appeal to top-tier recruits like Brown.

Should the Buffs land Sincere Brown, he wouldn’t be the only talented wideout in the receiver room. Colorado also boasts players like Omarion Miller, Dre’lon Miller, and Cordale Russell, along with three four-star wideouts from National Signing Day—Quentin Gibson, Adrian Wilson, and Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., all from Texas.

Additionally, former Tulsa receiver Joseph Williams joins the program through the transfer portal.

Beyond the receiver position, Coach Prime is working to add more talent to his roster. He’s actively pursuing four-star tight end Carson Sneed, four-star cornerback Dorian Barney (to help fill the void left by Travis Hunter), and another four-star quarterback, Brodie McWhorter. With a strong recruiting class already in place, expectations are high for the Buffs following a successful 9-3 season last year.