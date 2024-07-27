Deiondra Sanders Receives Parental Advice From Coach Prime Amid ‘Fun Day’

Coach Prime recently chimed in with some parental advice for his daughter, Deiondra Sanders, amid her day out with fiance Jacquees. Recently, the couple had a fun-filled day at Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay- a theme park known for its close encounters with exotic animals, exciting rides, and lively entertainment. Accompanied by Jacquees’ family, the soon-to-be parents enjoyed exploring the attractions at the park and made lasting memories.

However, due to Deiondra’s pregnancy in the trimester, she had to skip the rides for safety reasons, unlike other members of the family. In fact, while sharing sneak peeks from the trip on Instagram, she even made a note of her disappointment, saying,

“Sad I couldn’t ride anything but I ate enough for everyone while they rode”

To which, Deion Sanders encouraged his girl in the comment section to make the most of this wholesome phase- the absolute magic of growing a baby inside the womb.

” Get yours, baby,” wrote the former two-time Super Bowl champion.

Well, it seems that Deiondra Sanders not letting the tag of ‘risky pregnancy’ stop her from creating memories with her loved ones before the arrival of the little munchkin in September. For instance, a few days back the mom-to-be had an evening out with friends, where they indulged in delicious food and a good time–they enjoyed pasta, tacos, and French fries while also taking animated mirror selfies where Deiondra proudly flaunted her baby bump.

That being said, there lies an emotional story behind Deiondra’s unexpected pregnancy.



Deiondra’s Miracle Pregnancy After Four Myomectomies

Deion Sander’s daughter Deiondra’s pregnancy announcement came on March 8, months after she started dating R&B singer, Jacquees. The accidental pregnancy is precious to her as it comes after she faced back-to-back health scares.

In a four-month-old Instagram post, Deiondra revealed that while her pregnancy was unplanned, she believed God had a purpose behind it. She even cleared the doubts and wrote that her decision to have the baby was not to hold onto a relationship with Jacquees, but it stemmed from her health history and the stubbornness to prove that miracles do happen.

“I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to. I’m having my baby for the 4 myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the Doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out the first trimester,” read Deiondra’s IG Post.

Deiondra also shared her struggles with seven fibroids surrounding her uterus and how that made her experience continuous bleeding for the first three months.

Despite these hardships, she saw this pregnancy as a symbol of hope not only for herself but also for other high-risk mothers who live in constant fear of miscarriage. Moreover, she firmly believes the growing miracle within her is a blessing, rather than mere chance.

Looking at the brighter side, Deiondra and Jacquees are having a baby boy. The pair organized the reveal party in mid-July which is when the R&B singer also popped the big question to his child’s mama.