“Dennis Rodman Is an Inspiration to My Life”: DK Metcalf Gets Honest About His Previous Funky Hairstyle

DK Metcalf is often experimenting with different looks, be it in his clothes or hairstyle. And while his brave choices attract a mixed set of opinions from fans, the Seattle star continues to flaunt it — something Dennis Rodman would be proud of. Especially since the Seahawks receiver draws much of his inspiration from the NBA icon.

Rodman was a pioneer not only with his rebounding skills on the court but also for his bold fashion vision off it. He truly ruled the ’90s with his eccentric choices — from his black sheer tank tops to leopard-print buzzcuts. Metcalf agrees with this sentiment as well.

In a segment with GQ, the wide receiver reacted to fan comments, including one speculating whether Rodman was the ‘hair inspiration‘ for Metcalf’s blond buzzcut. The fan couldn’t have been more on point.

The Seahawks star immediately confessed his love and admiration for the NBA icon. It wasn’t just Rodman’s hairstyle that drew him in—his lifestyle did too. So much so that Metcalf called Rodman a badass, saying that he has been nothing short of an inspiration and a role model.

“I would say Dennis Rodman is an inspiration to my life,” said the Seahawks receiver. “He does not care what people think about him. He’s going to do him regardless, and I love that. That’s who I model my game after. Being a badass.”

While Rodman was dismissed by some for being bizarre and eccentric at the time, today the NBA star is recognized as a fashion icon of the ’90s. Metcalf appears to be following in his footsteps, having sported some eye-catching outfits in the past that got fans talking, much like the NBA icon did in his era.

DK Metcalf’s unconventional fashion choices

The Seattle star began dipping his toes into fashion when he moved to Seattle. As Metcalf shared himself, he always wished to explore this side of him, but only got his chance to express himself following his NFL draft in 2019.

“I believe I’ve always wanted to do it, but never really got to express myself how I have wanted to,” shared Metcalf via FLAUNT. “So, when I moved to Seattle, it was like, ‘Okay, now I can really be who I want to be.’ It took knowing myself and finding myself to get to that point.”

Since then, we’ve seen Metcalf stun everyone with his unconventional fashion statements. Last year, the star receiver turned up to a Seahawks game donning an all-black fit. What stood out the most, however, was his black leather skirt.

More recently, he caught many eyes when he showed up at a Falcons game on the road in a burst of colors below his torso. But it wasn’t just a collage of colors on the pants he was wearing. It was stuffed with colorful small animal toys, created through a collaboration between Le rêve Nazam and Balenciaga.

DK Metcalf is en route on a brave fashion journey in his time away from the field, expressing himself unapologetically through his bold attire choices and pushing the limits of traditional masculinity. While he often becomes the target of trolls, judging by his choice of role model, the receiver isn’t backing down anytime soon.