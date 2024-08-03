Derrick Henry Delivers as Expected After the “Most Physical Practice of Training Camp”

The Ravens instilled fear in rival teams’ minds after adding RB Derrick Henry to their already-stacked offensive roster. While the majority were in awe of the Ravens’ attack, a few expressed nonchalance due to Henry’s injury issues. But questions around his physical endurance were thrown away after the RB excelled today in what was reported to be the most physical practice of Baltimore’s training camp.

Yesterday saw Ravens’ editorial director Ryan Mink take to “X” to reveal that Lamar Jackson & Co. had the most physical practice of the camp yet. Mink then gave Ravens fans an insight into Henry’s physical status and confirmed that he was a handful on the field, knocking defenders left and right. The tweet read:

“The Ravens had their most physical practice of training camp today, which gave us our first good look at Derrick Henry knocking some bodies around. Ravens defenders weren’t backing down though.”

Despite being a physical beast and one of the best RBs of this generation, Derrick Henry has seen his career suffer from four major injuries so far.

Heading into the 2024 season, the Ravens’ Flock had fear in their minds about the Pro Bowler’s health because he had missed a few games owing to injury for the Titans last season.

Hence, seeing this report of a fit Derrick must be joyous for the fans. Moreover, Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey confirmed the authenticity of the report by sharing his experience playing against Henry in the camp.

Ravens CB shares nightmare of facing Derrick Henry in the camp

Re-posting Mink’s post on “X”, Humphrey agreed with the report and shared that Henry was too tough to play against. The perennial Pro Bowler’s quality has never been surprising, and seeing Humphrey share his experience isn’t surprising. The CB ended up sharing his experience by expressing gratitude for not having to play against him in the NFL:

“Can confirm. I lowkey took a ride today from the King. Happy he’s on our side lol.”

That said, this is an encouraging report for the Ravens’ Flock. A fit Henry makes Baltimore a guaranteed team for the Playoffs on paper. So, it wasn’t really surprising that fans were excited about the addition and flocked to the comments to share their excitement. Take a look:

With Henry in fine form and the Chiefs facing an injury crisis early on, the odds are currently in favor of the Ravens for winning the Super Bowl this season. But as we have seen countless times, Mahomes & Co. seem to have that “dawg” inside them when it comes to the playoffs, unlike the Ravens.

So even if Baltimore has a better roster currently, knockout games test both the mind and the body. If Lamar & Co. instill a mentality change, the sky is the limit for them.