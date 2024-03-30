DeSean Jackson Believes Shedeur Is Not in a Position to Demand a Boycott From Teams as Proposed by Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders recently took the NFL by storm by revealing that he had advised his son Shedeur Sanders and star wideout Travis Hunter to be picky about their landing spots at the 2025 NFL draft. “It’s going to be an Eli,” the CU head man said. This, however, didn’t sit well with many, including former NFL wideout DeSean Jackson, who believes that Shedeur needs to first find his footing before discussing which teams he can pick in the draft.

Advertisement

During his recent appearance on the ‘Up & Adams Show‘, the three-time Pro Bowler, before voicing his two cents, presented Deion Sanders as the insightful football personality that he is. “Man, Deion, I got so much respect for him. You know, he has changed the culture with what he has done in college football,” expressed Jackson. However, a point of friction for him appeared to be Shedeur’s show of talent and skills that remains unfulfilled after his 4-8 debut season for the Colorado Buffaloes.

“I mean, we still need to see a lot more from Sheduer, you know. I’m a big fan of Sheduer,” said the former Eagles wide receiver, adding, “But this year coming up we need to see a lot from him before he can lock in his top pick. So, uh, I feel like Deion a little bit with this one.”

Advertisement

Jackson definitely has a point and a lot of pundits across the NFL world feel the same. Shedeur still needs to deliver a Heisman-worthy performance before actually securing the projected No. 1 spot. The former wideout, however, feels that there is high hope for Travis Hunter in the 2025 draft.

Can Deion Sanders’ Top Talent Travis Hunter Hand-Pick Teams in the NFL?

Travis Hunter transitioned from JSU along with Coach Prime with high hopes for his future in the Colorado Buffaloes. The start of his story in Boulder was better than expected, with the first few games bringing him immense fame. The dual-threat star has flourished under Deion Sanders, even securing a $2.3 valuation in NIL money, as per ON3. These sentiments that surround the Buffaloes’ wide receiver’s successful draft echo with what DeSean Jackson feels about him, especially noting how he differs from Shedeur Sanders.

“As far as Travis Hunter, he’ll be a top pick. But I think it’s a little different from like a skill player to like a quarterback,” Watson said.

What bothers DeSean the most, however, are the long-lasting repercussions of Deion Sanders’ recent statements. He answered the doubt with utmost humility, saying,

“You just don’t wanna over-predict too much. You don’t want these NFL scouts, these NFL teams, feeling like you’re trying to control the narrative. At the end of the day, it’s a blessing to even be talking about in that, you know, small few guys, where you can be talked about in the top few guys in the NFL draft.” He added, “So think you just need to appreciate that, you need to you know, kind of be humbled about it and I mean, whatever happens, kind of let it be. I hate when guys like predict their future without really knowing what the future holds for themselves”

Advertisement

Case in point, Deion Sanders and his clan must plan to set an example in the upcoming season; hopefully, improving from last year’s disastrous 4-8 record. A simple Bowl Game appearance would go a long way for not only Shedeur but also Shilo and Travis.