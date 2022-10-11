“Careful, Deshaun Watson Is Coming For You”: NFL Fans Mock Browns QB After Sideline Massage Action in Giants vs Packers Game

Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes received a quick massage on the sidelines during the game against the Packers and NFL Twitter wasted no time in bringing Deshaun Watson into the discussion.

The New York Giants have been playing really well this season. Last Sunday, they took on Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers and contrary to what many experts had predicted before the game, the team from New York ended up on the winning side.

Although Packers had established a 10 point lead by halftime, the Giants made a terrific comeback in the final quarter to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

However, even more than the fantastic victory, what ended up getting the most amount of attention from the fans was a special massage by a coach to cornerback Darnay Holmes.

While it is not unusual for a player to receive a quick massage during a game, what happened at the sidelines at Tottenham Stadium was a little different than what we generally see.

Deshaun Watson Trends After Darnay Holmes Receives a Quick Massage On The Sidelines

While receiving attention from a team personnel, Darnay’s backside was exposed to the fans in the stadium. As expected, the video clip of the incident went crazy viral.

Moreover, it didn’t take the NFL fans much time to bring in Deshaun Watson to the discussion. Some claimed that the day is not far when Deshaun will look at the video clip and demand a trade to the Giants.

Many stated that the Giants will be a dream franchise for a massage enthusiast like Deshaun.

In the last few months, Watson has made the news for all the wrong reasons. In fact, signing him for a gigantic sum attracted a lot of criticism for the Cleveland Browns as well.

Ahead of the season, he was suspended for 11 games and was fined $5 million after a flurry of s*xual harassment allegations were levied against him.

Deshaun has been cleared to return to practice on November 14. Moreover, in all probability, Watson will play his first game of the season on December 4 against his former team, the Houston Texans.

