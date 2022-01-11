NFL

“Deshaun Watson wanted to join Miami because of Brian Flores”: How the Dolphins messed up their chances of getting Texans star by bizarrely firing head coach

“Deshaun Watson wanted to join Miami because of Brian Flores”: How the Dolphins messed up their chances of getting Texans star by bizarrely firing head coach
Sahilpreet Singh Thind

Previous Article
"I don't want to see that match” – WWE Hall of Famer is not interested in the rumored Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar title unification match
Next Article
"It hit him very hard in subsequent days"– Four time world champion claims Lewis Hamilton has every reason not to return to F1
NFL Latest News
“Deshaun Watson wanted to join Miami because of Brian Flores”: How the Dolphins messed up their chances of getting Texans star by bizarrely firing head coach
“Deshaun Watson wanted to join Miami because of Brian Flores”: How the Dolphins messed up their chances of getting Texans star by bizarrely firing head coach

Another long offseason for Dolphins fans awaits as the franchise struggles to make a long-term…