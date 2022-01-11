“Deshaun Watson wanted to join Miami because of Brian Flores”: How the Dolphins messed up their chances of getting Texans star by bizarrely firing head coach

Another long offseason for Dolphins fans awaits as the franchise struggles to make a long-term decision on long unseen NFL star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“Deshaun Watson wanted to go to Miami because of Brian Flores.. the Tua situation was definitely part of this” ~@RapSheet #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/gW2daZMD0o — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 10, 2022

Miami’s season was over before the final game as rumors began swirling around head coach Brian Flores and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s future. Offseason changes are almost guaranteed for Miami. To what extent remains to be seen.

Brian Flores gets the axe

The Miami Dolphins released a statement on Twitter announcing that head coach Brian Flores had been fired after completing his third season with the team :

Statement from the Miami Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/Lh1WaAIRY9 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 10, 2022

Following the news that most Dolphins fans expected, NFL insider Ian Rapoport went on Pat McAfee’s show and talked about how coach Brian Flores was a significant reason why Deshaun Watson wanted to be in Miami. Even ahead of the trade deadline, the Dolphins were heavily linked to Watson. But the Houston Texans might have to look elsewhere for a deal this offseason, since the firing of Flores.

Can Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins still happen?

Its a complicated situation. The holdup for a potential trade was the civil lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct, by 22 different women. Miami owner Stephen Ross wanted either a resolution to the lawsuits or draft-pick protection from the Texans.

Watson himself made it clear that he wants to be traded. But the looming investigation is going to make that difficult. NFL fans were excited that this might mean there’s one less team that’ll sacrifice its morals for talent acquisition.

Okay so one positive to the decision https://t.co/8PtrPSr9mV — 19ius Anglesmith (@BurtMacklinSOB) January 10, 2022

Welp…. Good job Stephen Ross 😂😂 https://t.co/EXh4WuLSEX — Jeff Hoak (@JeffHoak1) January 10, 2022

But talent is paramount in the NFL and Watson has one of the best arms in the league. Watson could still be in high demand in the offseason. Only not for the Dolphins, who might no longer be the favorite to land the three-time Pro Bowler.

The Dolphins still plan to stick with GM Chris Grier. He’ll likely have a big say in who the next head coach is. Which might, in turn, decide Miami’s future at the quarterback position.

