Deshaun Watson, Who Inspired CJ Stroud as a QB, Delves Into How He Really Feels About the Texans Finding Their Leader in the Rookie

CJ Stroud has turned out to be the knight in shining armor for the Texans after clinching a win in the Wild Card Round against the Browns, the same team that obliterated the Texans in Week 16. After this matchup, the star QB hasn’t only tied the NFL record for most touchdown passes (3) as a rookie but also matched his predecessor, Deshaun Watson’s tally of wins in the postseason (1). With this, fans and pundits alike speculate that the Browns QB might be grappling with insecurity about his Texans legacy.

Cam Newton had a similar question when he made an appearance on Watson’s podcast, “QB Unplugged”. Newton asked the Browns QB about how he feels about Stroud finding his home in Houston: “It make you feel a certain type of way that CJ Stroud in Houston—balling right now?”

Newton brought up how Watson not only developed as a QB with the Texans but also earned quite a few accolades along the way. Before sitting out the entire 2021 season and a 4-12 record before that, Watson must have left it pretty messy. Therefore, Newton feels that it could be overwhelming to see a rookie make strides in his place.

However, Watson was pretty vocal about not being the type of person to hate on someone, let alone his successor. The Browns QB also mentioned winning a Wild Card Round game with his former team, but unfortunately, things didn’t work out between them, eventually leading to his trade.

Watson further added that he and CJ have a strong bond, sharing that they have the same agent, and even mentioned working out together in California. After Stroud’s draft to the Texans, Watson notably extended a helping hand and affirmed that he’ll always be there to assist if needed, just like a ‘big bro’ would.

“In California when me and Q was out there, he (CJ Stroud) was right there with us. We got the same agent,” Watson said. “From day one, right when he got drafted to take over H Town (Watson advised CJ); It’s your City now! Anything you need, you got it. I’ve always been that big bro.”

The rookie QB defeated Watson’s current team in the Wild Card Round to advance to the Divisional Round. However, Watson, who has been sidelined with a season-ending injury, doesn’t hold any grudges and only wants the best for CJ. As it turns out, the feeling’s mutual for Stroud as well.

CJ Stroud Found Inspiration in Deshaun Watson Before Getting Drafted

Stroud’s speech at the NFL Combine made quite a few headlines, as at that time he was a serious prospect to be selected as the No. 1 pick. When asked where he finds inspiration and push, CJ named three quarterbacks: Michael Vick, Joe Burrow, and Deshaun Watson.

The future Texans QB expressed that his playing style was very similar to Watson’s, and he looked up to him as well. He also named former QB Michael Vick, who was the sole inspiration for his athleticism and also imparted valuable lessons on staying in the pocket and throwing the ball from him.

Moreover, CJ mentioned that his jersey No. 7 drew inspiration from Vick. CJ also looks up to Joe Burrow, who isn’t known for his speed, but always can find ways to extend the play.

The rookie QB has come a long way since then, even serving as an inspiration for many. He’s also the only QB to be nominated for the NFL Rookie of the Year Award this season.

The Texans will face the top AFC seed, the Ravens, on Saturday. Lamar Jackson’s side remains the fan-favorite pick, but it’s worth arguing that the Texans, despite being dubbed the underdogs this entire season, caught everyone by surprise.