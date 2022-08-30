Patrick Mahomes’ 50-year-old mother was shocked by almost ‘same age’ Tom Brady running riot on the football field

Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi was astonished to see Tom Brady, in his mid-40s, leading from the front at the highest level. She even asked Patrick to do exactly what Tom is doing to achieve insurmountable success.

Tom Brady is an absolute legend. The man is 45-year-old and is still going as strong as ever. After winning 6 Super Bowl titles, when he left the Patriots, many thought his best days were over.

However, he started his stint with the Bucs by winning another Super Bowl title. With more Super Bowl titles than any single franchise in the history of the sport, he is indeed one of the greats of all time.

Back in 2019 when Brady was playing for the Patriots, his team was on an absolute roll. They took on the Kansas City Chiefs in the famous Conference Championship clash that went into overtime.

The Patriots eventually prevailed and went on to win the Super Bowl but innumerable fans were left super impressed by young Patrick Mahomes’ performance.

Patrick Mahomes’ mother advised her son to do what Tom Brady does

As reported by the SPUN, before the conference champion clash went underway, Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi said in an interview that she has asked her son to do what the great Brady is doing.

She claimed that it is simply astonishing to see that Tom, who is almost as old as her, taking on someone as young as her son. “I’ve gotta give it to Tom Brady. We’re the same age. I can’t imagine playing someone 20 years younger than me.”

Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, to her son after he played New England earlier this season: I’ve gotta give it to Tom Brady. We’re the same age. I can’t imagine playing someone 20 years younger than me. Whatever he’s doing, you need to do. — Greg Bishop (@GregBishopSI) January 13, 2019

“Whatever he’s doing, you need to do,” she claimed she told Patrick. Tom’s Patriots went on to lift the Lombardi while Patrick’s team’s incredible run was cut short that season.

However, it seems like Patrick had really taken her mother’s advice seriously as in the very next season, the Chiefs proved to be simply unstoppable.

Mahomes went on to guide his team to a Super Bowl win in 2020. In fact, just a little while after the title win, he went on to sign a monumental 10-year extension deal worth a whopping $503 million with the Chiefs.

Patrick has been touted as the next big thing in the world of football. He has already proven what he is capable of on one occasion and it won’t be surprise if goes on to guide his team to more Super Bowl wins.

