Lamar Jackson got himself a special $100,000 gift honoring his iconic ‘leap over defender’ play

Lamar Jackson evaded a defensive back in a famous college game by leaping over him with ease. He later immortalized that play by gifting himself a very special diamond chain.

Lamar Jackson is an incredibly talented quarterback who has the potential to become one of the finest in the game. The Baltimore Ravens roped him in during the 2018 draft and in no time, he established himself as the main man on the squad.

Lamar has only been around for half a decade in the NFL but he still has managed to break a number of records. The 2019 MVP has the most single-season rushing yards for a QB, most single-season rushing attempts for a QB, and the most 1000-yard rushing seasons for a QB.

Moreover, when it comes to making a statement with his style, Lamar is second to none. He is a big fan of super expensive jewelry and it isn’t a secret that the man has the means to afford it.

Lamar Jackson’s famous leap against Syracuse to score a TD is one of the most iconic moments in college football history

Before joining the Ravens, Jackson was already running riot on the football field in his college days. Featuring for the Louisville Cardinals in his sophomore year, Jackson performed so immaculately that he ended up winning the 2016 Heisman Trophy with ease.

However, one iconic moment from Lamar’s college days that is etched in every fan’s memory came against the Syracuse’s side. When defensive back Cordell Hudson went in low to tackle Lamar during the second half, he leaped over him and ran the ball for a memorable touchdown.

The photo of the iconic play by Lamar quickly became a fan favorite. In order to immortalize the play, Jackson had a special diamond chain made out dedicated to it.

Watch: Lamar Jackson dropped $100K on a new chain https://t.co/TAICNv8sYy pic.twitter.com/e2aLPVSqDu — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 10, 2018

With 285 grams of gold and 25-caret of breathtaking diamonds, the chain was reported to be priced around $100,000. Needless to say, the designer did a fantastic job and captured the essence of the unforgettable leap by Lamar with finesse.

Back to 2022, Lamar is yet to finalize an extension contract with the Ravens. With the kind of credentials he has and the physical transformation he has undergone, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if he actually ends up signing a deal bigger than anyone in the league.

Jackson has set 11th September as the deadline for all contract related discussions.

